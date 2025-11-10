Butterfield Bermuda prop bets: Seeking ball-strikers to handle gusty conditions at Port Royal
Written by Mike Glasscott
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship provides the penultimate opportunity this season for us to crack the DraftKings markets in 2025. As the shortest course on the PGA TOUR, Port Royal Golf Club plays at 6,828 yards to a par-71 and welcomes a field of 120 players.
Let’s dig into the prop markets available at DraftKings for this week’s event in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
Winner without Rico Hoey, Kevin Yu, Thorbjorn Olesen and Pierceson Coody
The forecast this week calls for breezy conditions, so I turn my attention to veteran players who can navigate this tight track from tee to green. Frenchman Victor Perez (+3500) would become the fifth consecutive international winner in Bermuda and second consecutive to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR. Opening 65-65 last week in Mexico, he earned his second top-25 result in three outings (T21). He ranks in the top 50 in Driving Accuracy (40th), Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (21st) and SG: Putting (44th).
Living on the east coast of Florida, Eric Cole (+3000) has plenty of experience with gusty conditions. Like Perez, a win this week would be his first on the PGA TOUR. Cole made the cut in his last five starts, highlighted by T9 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and a 10th-place payday last week in Mexico, where he circled just three bogeys on the week. The 37-year-old will embrace another week on huge greens. Find them in regulation and let his putter do the rest.
First-round leader
Gusty conditions in Round 1 last year saw a score of 65 earn a share of the first-round lead. I’m looking at a pair of course veterans, both of whom are in excellent form, to get off to a hot start. Matti Schmid (+4000) earned solo third in 2023 and posted six of 12 career rounds at Port Royal Golf Club of 67 or better, including a pair of 64s and a 65. He’s the fourth choice to lead after the first round. My other selection, Vince Whaley (+5000), comes with a bigger price, but with more experience at Port Royal. Whaley’s last three opening rounds over his last three visits to the island are 67 (2024), 63 (2023) and 66 (2021). All three opening rounds led to top-10 paydays. His first-round scoring average over four events is 66.50.
To lead after Round 1 AND win
Only the boldest of the bold will dabble in a market where the “favorite” and every player listed owns a triple-digit payout.
In six previous events, only one first-round leader found the top 10 at the end of four rounds. Alex Noren opened with 61 in 2023 but finished two shots behind Camilo Villegas after 72 holes. Not even matching the course record could close the deal. Remember, no player has ever gone wire-to-wire at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Let’s run out Sahith Theegala (+25000). He knows how to win, and he’s played here in tough conditions in 2020. Living outside of Houston, he knows a thing or two about playing in the breeze. Each week of the three he has played in the FedExCup Fall his scores have improved. Let’s get lucky!
Here are the first-round leaders and their finishing positions:
2024
- Hayden Springer (65) – T37
- Kevin Dougherty (65) – T42
- Justin Lower (65) – T5
2023
- Alex Noren (61 – tied course record) – second
2022
- Austin Smotherman (62) – T23
- Harrison Endycott (62) – T10
2021
- Brandon Hagy (65) – T51
- Chad Ramey (65) – T17
2020
- Peter Malnati (63) – T21
2019
- Scottie Scheffler (63) – T3
Will there be a playoff (Yes, +400; No, -575)
I was hoping to reload on the hole-in-one market, my only winner last week, but that market is closed as of Monday’s writing. The Butterfield Bermuda Championship has never produced an ace, so we move on. I will take the extra coins and dabble in the playoff market instead. With the breeze forecast to blow all weekend, scores should be nominally higher than normal. The highest-scoring iterations of this event were both 15-under winners. The first edition was the only playoff at the event, won by Brian Gay over Wyndham Clark in 2020. The second time the score only reached 15-under, the winner won by a single shot. Three of the six editions have ended by one shot (twice) or a playoff. Let’s gamble!
