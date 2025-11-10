Butterfield Bermuda prop bets: Seeking ball-strikers to handle gusty conditions at Port Royal

I was hoping to reload on the hole-in-one market, my only winner last week, but that market is closed as of Monday’s writing. The Butterfield Bermuda Championship has never produced an ace, so we move on. I will take the extra coins and dabble in the playoff market instead. With the breeze forecast to blow all weekend, scores should be nominally higher than normal. The highest-scoring iterations of this event were both 15-under winners. The first edition was the only playoff at the event, won by Brian Gay over Wyndham Clark in 2020. The second time the score only reached 15-under, the winner won by a single shot. Three of the six editions have ended by one shot (twice) or a playoff. Let’s gamble!