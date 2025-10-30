Newly minted PGA TOUR winner Michael Brennan officially accepts TOUR membership

Brennan became the seventh player since 1970 to win on the PGA TOUR within his first three career starts and the first sponsor exemption to win on TOUR since Nick Dunlap at the 2024 American Express. Defending champion Matt McCarty, who Brennan played with in the final grouping, also won the 2024 Bank of Utah Championship in his third career start on TOUR after claiming three victories on the Korn Ferry Tour.