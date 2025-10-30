Newly minted PGA TOUR winner Michael Brennan officially accepts TOUR membership
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.–Following his historic PGA TOUR victory at last week’s Bank of Utah Championship, Michael Brennan has officially accepted PGA TOUR membership and is exempt through the 2027 PGA TOUR Season. Brennan, 23, previously earned exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2026 season after finishing atop the 2025 Fortinet Cup standings on PGA TOUR Americas, where he claimed three victories in a span of four starts in August and September.
As a TOUR member, Brennan earns 500 FedExCup points from his victory and is added to the FedExCup Fall standings (No. 95). He also receives exemptions into THE PLAYERS Championship, RBC Heritage and PGA Championship in 2026.
A native of Leesburg, Virginia, Brennan will make his first start as a TOUR member at next week’s World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, Mexico, and will be considered a PGA TOUR rookie for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Making his third career PGA TOUR start – and first as a professional – at the Bank of Utah Championship as a sponsor exemption, Brennan held a two-stroke lead going into the final round and posted a 66 on Sunday at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, to claim a four-stroke victory over Rico Hoey. Leaning on stellar play with the driver, Brennan led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and was second in Driving Distance.
Brennan became the seventh player since 1970 to win on the PGA TOUR within his first three career starts and the first sponsor exemption to win on TOUR since Nick Dunlap at the 2024 American Express. Defending champion Matt McCarty, who Brennan played with in the final grouping, also won the 2024 Bank of Utah Championship in his third career start on TOUR after claiming three victories on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Brennan’s two PGA TOUR starts prior to last week were the 2023 U.S. Open and The Genesis Invitational in 2022, which he qualified for by winning The Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase as a sophomore at Wake Forest.
Brennan turned professional in 2024 after four years at Wake Forest where he earned eight individual victories, including back-to-back wins at the ACC Championships in 2023 and 2024.
Finishing No. 12 in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking, Brennan earned PGA TOUR Americas membership for the 2024 season, where he finished No. 29 in the Fortinet Cup standings, narrowly missing out on Korn Ferry Tour status for the 2025 season.
Brennan returned to PGA TOUR Americas in 2025 and posted 12 top-10s in 16 starts, including three titles at the BioSteel Championship, CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center and ATB Classic.
After beginning the 2025 calendar year at No. 681 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Brennan entered the Bank of Utah Championship at No. 111 and now sits inside the top 50 at No. 43 following his first career PGA TOUR victory. Should he finish the calendar year inside the top 50 of the OWGR (ranking on Monday, Dec. 29), he will qualify for the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Brennan will play out of Jacksonville Beach, Florida.