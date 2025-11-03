World Wide Technology Championship prop bets: Lean on Paspalum specialist Nico Echavarria in Mexico
World Wide Technology preview
Written by Mike Glasscott
The first of back-to-back weeks in international waters takes the PGA TOUR FedExCup Fall to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship.
El Cardonal at Diamante, designed by Tiger Woods, hosts for the third consecutive season. The resort track, overlooking the Pacific Ocean, plays to par 72 and stretches 7,452 yards.
Let’s dig into the prop markets available at DraftKings Sportsbook!
Winner without Ben Griffin, J.J. Spaun, Max Greyserman, Si Woo Kim
Omitting most of the top-five choices at DraftKings, I turn my attention to a former champion on the surface, Nico Echavarria (+3500). The 2023 Puerto Rico Open winner on Paspalum grass owns multiple top-25 paydays on the surface, which covers El Cardonal. In the 2024 edition at El Cardonal, he cashed T6, which included a round of 63. Making his third consecutive start at this venue, he produced six of eight rounds in the 60s. Defending his title two weeks ago at the Baycurrent Classic, the Colombian finished ninth. He’s in form and is familiar with the requirements.
I will need a lights-out putter and Jacob Bridgeman (+4000), ranked No. 17 in Strokes Gained: Putting, fits the bill. Advancing to The TOUR Championship and finishing 27th, the former Clemson man is already qualified for everything in 2026 and now will focus on winning for the first time on TOUR. On his first visit in 2024, he signed for all four rounds in the 60s and cashed a check for T14.
Top-30 finish
I’m leaning on Nick Hardy (+230) to continue his excellent form in Mexico at this event. In two previous appearances at El Cardonal, he took home paydays of T30 in 2024 and T23 in 2023, after earning T21 in the final event at Mayakoba. All eight rounds are 70 or better, and he possesses an aggregate of 29-under-par.
Joel Dahmen (+250) enjoys the salty air and Paspalum grass. The 2025 runner-up at Corales Puntacana also won that event in 2021. Earlier this year, he also cashed T6 at VidantaWorld, another Paspalum track in Mexico. Recent results suggest this is a stretch, but I prefer guys on surfaces where they prosper. He cashed T14 on debut in 2024.
Chan Kim (+260), another veteran who shines in Mexico and the Caribbean, makes his debut at El Cardonal. Three of his last five top-10 paydays on TOUR have come on Paspalum grass. He ranks 14th in Par 3 Scoring and 40th in Par 5 Scoring.
Top-40 finish
The tee-to-green struggles of Frankie Capan III (+280) place him near the bottom of the heap on TOUR. On the other hand, his putter (he's ranked No. 11 in SG: Putting) can be classified as elite. He should be able to catch a piece of the generous fairways and greens and let his putter get to work. He’s cashed in his last two events, highlighted by T6 at the Sanderson Farms Championship last month.
Frankie Capan III's putt to shoot 58 at Veritex Bank Championship
Hole-in-one: Yes (-225)
Scorecard yardages for the par-3 holes:
- No. 2 = 208 yards
- No. 9 = 200 yards
- No. 11 = 189 yards
- No. 16 = 154 yards
The two-year history suggests riding along with "YES," given there was an ace in both 2023 and 2024. In 2023, El Cardonal had the second-easiest par-3 scoring holes (2.90) on TOUR. They were the easiest to make birdies, ranking 58 of 58. For the 2024 edition, the par-3 scoring (2.95) ended up being T6 on TOUR, while the Putting: Birdie or Better Percentage ended up 48th of 50 courses used. Players know they will be rewarded for firing at flag sticks.
Top UK and Ireland
I don’t usually prefer riding the favorite, but Matt Wallace (+125) pops on Paspalum and is in decent nick. His late run at making the European Team for the Ryder Cup included T3 at the 3M Open in late July, followed by T2 at the Omega Masters the last week of August. A run of 10 straight weekend tee times was upended at the Sanderson Farms Championship, but he rebounded for T10 at the Baycurrent Classic. The 2023 winner at Puntacana earned T12 money in the 2025 edition. Second choice Seamus Power (+240), the 2022 winner in Bermuda, should be noted for next week!
Top Canadian
Mackenzie Hughes’ (+260) annual fall run produced T7 at the Procore Championship and a missed cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship at 2-under 142. Last year, he picked up three of his top-10 paydays in four FedExCup Fall starts. Both of his wins on TOUR were in October and November, and he cashed T7 at El Cardonal in his only appearance in 2023. Group favorite Nick Taylor (+160) has not teed it up since The TOUR Championship. Adam Hadwin (+600) has missed the weekend in four straight and seven of eight. Adam Svensson (+650) missed the weekend in five of seven. Ben Silverman (+450), who cashed T3 at the Bank of Utah Championship, provides the other angle.
