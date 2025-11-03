World Wide Technology Championship prop bets: Lean on Paspalum specialist Nico Echavarria in Mexico

Mackenzie Hughes’ (+260) annual fall run produced T7 at the Procore Championship and a missed cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship at 2-under 142. Last year, he picked up three of his top-10 paydays in four FedExCup Fall starts. Both of his wins on TOUR were in October and November, and he cashed T7 at El Cardonal in his only appearance in 2023. Group favorite Nick Taylor (+160) has not teed it up since The TOUR Championship. Adam Hadwin (+600) has missed the weekend in four straight and seven of eight. Adam Svensson (+650) missed the weekend in five of seven. Ben Silverman (+450), who cashed T3 at the Bank of Utah Championship, provides the other angle.