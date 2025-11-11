Top 100 watch: Past winner Seamus Power looks to crack FedExCup Fall bubble
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: For each of the tournaments throughout the FedExCup Fall, Rob is focusing on four PGA TOUR members who are committed to the next tournament, outside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings and not yet fully exempt for the 2026 season. None appear in his Power Rankings or Sleepers for the same tournament.
Seamus Power
- Age: 38
- FedExCup Rank: 133
- Seasons on the PGA TOUR: Eight
- Odds to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship: +4500
For every golfer in every tournament, there are measures of course history and current form. However, as I’ve been demonstrating throughout the FedExCup Fall, including in the Power Rankings and Sleepers for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the variable of when the golfers get to play Port Royal Golf Course is paramount. After all, this is the penultimate stop of the 2025 PGA TOUR season. If a Power Rankings among those outside the top 100 in the FedExCup was driven by the element of time, then the Irishman might sit No. 1. Not only does the tournament rank first in terms of his personal earnings, but he’s its all-time money leader with a win in 2022 among three top 25s, pacing a 5-for-5 record. His scoring average on the par 71 is 68.45. Injuries have limited his impact over time, but he arrives having cashed in six straight, albeit sans a top 25. Still a ball-striker by default, it’s telling that the average height of his ball flight is 20th-lowest of 177 qualifiers who qualify to be ranked.
Seamus Power reflects on 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship win
Lanto Griffin
- Age: 37
- FedExCup Rank: 119
- Seasons on the PGA TOUR: Six
- Odds to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship: +7500
Speaking of low-ball flights, he slots 17th-lowest on TOUR. Just like with Power, it helps explain why Griffin has cashed in all three previous tries at Port Royal with two top 20s and scores of par or better in all 12 rounds. But, oh, how he’d love to regain the momentum that fueled a solo third at the Procore Championship to launch the FedExCup Fall. It was his third top 25 in four starts (across two months), but he’s 0-for-3 since. He doesn’t need to prevail to climb into the top 100 of the FedExCup – a solo ninth would get him into position to flirt with it – but he’s a proven winner. It was only last December when he medaled at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry to regain fully exempt status.
Ben Silverman
- Age: 37
- FedExCup Rank: 137
- Seasons on the PGA TOUR: Four
- Odds to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship: +5500
The Canadian is yet another for whom the timing warrants elevated expectations, except it has nothing to do with past success at Port Royal. He’s making his first appearance. Rather, he strides in with a T3 at the Bank of Utah Championship and a T21 at the World Wide Technology Championship as the nearest objects in his rearview mirror, and he’s inside the 85th percentile of optimal ball flights for the wind promised to howl at Port Royal. Eliminate those inside that range who aren’t competing, and it’ll matter even more relative to others. The best part is that his game improves as he nears the hole. He’s among the TOUR’s most efficient putters. And although he’s cashed in only 11 of 25 times this season, his scoring average drops after the cut.
Thomas Rosenmueller
- Age: 28
- FedExCup Rank: 155
- Seasons on the PGA TOUR: One
- Odds to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship: +7000
The rookie has proven that his skill set from tee to green has legs anywhere and at any level. His challenge has been getting the ball into the hole. Currently fourth in both total driving and greens in regulation, he drops him in at T3 in ball-striking. With wind on the way, he’ll be able to lean comfortably on his default strengths to give his putter a fighting chance. Carded four sub-70s en route to a T17 last week to make it seven paydays in his last eight starts. It echoes how he polished off his 2024 season on the Korn Ferry Tour when a win sparked a flurry that included a T2 and a trio of T5s. Some guys perform best with pressure. It cannot be ruled out that the German is among them.
