Top 100 watch: Past winner Seamus Power looks to crack FedExCup Fall bubble

For every golfer in every tournament, there are measures of course history and current form. However, as I’ve been demonstrating throughout the FedExCup Fall, including in the Power Rankings and Sleepers for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the variable of when the golfers get to play Port Royal Golf Course is paramount. After all, this is the penultimate stop of the 2025 PGA TOUR season. If a Power Rankings among those outside the top 100 in the FedExCup was driven by the element of time, then the Irishman might sit No. 1. Not only does the tournament rank first in terms of his personal earnings, but he’s its all-time money leader with a win in 2022 among three top 25s, pacing a 5-for-5 record. His scoring average on the par 71 is 68.45. Injuries have limited his impact over time, but he arrives having cashed in six straight, albeit sans a top 25. Still a ball-striker by default, it’s telling that the average height of his ball flight is 20th-lowest of 177 qualifiers who qualify to be ranked.