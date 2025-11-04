Garrick Higgo poised to build on fall momentum at El Cardonal at Diamante

Schmid’s debut at El Cardonal last year didn’t go to plan – he missed the cut after back-to-back top-five finishes in the two weeks prior. That inconsistency is part of what defines Schmid’s game at this point. He’s immensely talented but hasn’t found the steadiness to stay inside the world's top 50. Yet that very volatility is what makes him intriguing in a setup like this. When the scoring conditions are favorable, a streaky player who catches fire early can ride that momentum all week.