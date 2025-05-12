Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler starts week as betting favorite for PGA Championship

Ludvig Åberg (+2200) is the only player in the top eight choices on the board in the field of 156 yet to win a major championship. He’s also the only player who has not made more than 10 attempts. Making his sixth start in a major championship, the Swede surged onto the scene at his first offering, the 2024 Masters, where he ran second to Scheffler. A nagging knee injury saw him miss the cut in two of the last three majors of the season. Returning to health and blowing away the field later in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, he began 2025 with a win at The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines South, the longest course used on TOUR annually at 7,756 yards at sea level, before cashing solo seventh at the Masters. In his previous two starts, the RBC Heritage and Truist Championship, events hosted on two of the shorter courses used on TOUR, have produced results of T54 and T60, respectively. His power with the driver is his strength and advantage. He should also enjoy targeting the large greens, measuring over 6,700 square feet on average.