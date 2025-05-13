How Truist Championship offers betting clues for PGA Championship at Quail Hollow

Building on those two traits, let’s shift our focus to the iron game. Quail Hollow rewards aggressive iron players from long range. No player epitomizes an attacking personality from 200 yards plus than Viktor Hovland (+5500). With two top-three results in the last two PGA Championships, Hovland also has a top-three finish at Quail Hollow in his career. The best proximity players from long range can launch it high with their mid to long irons. Scottie Scheffler (+400) is good at everything, but this is his superpower. He consistently hits the ball pin-high because he can stop the ball from 200 yards, an invaluable skill at this course. The last player to win the PGA at Quail Hollow is Justin Thomas (+2000). Thomas is an incredible iron player and proved it that year, hitting a bunch of greens in regulation in impossibly firm conditions.