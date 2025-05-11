Rory McIlroy has encouraging showing at Truist Championship ahead of return to Quail Hollow

McIlroy’s first two rounds were hampered by what he called “uncharacteristic mistakes,” including two three-putts and a bogey on a par 5 after being greenside in two. Though “uncharacteristic,” they were not necessarily unexpected considering his post-Masters schedule. Over the final two rounds, he had trouble finding fairways, though he did hit five of his final eight. He attributed his lack of accuracy off the tee to the lack of trees surrounding the fairways of the renovated Philadelphia Cricket Club, which left him with a lack of definition around his targets.