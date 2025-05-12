Equipment report: Truist sees Collin Morikawa's bag overhaul, Patrick Cantlay's rare putter swap, more

At the Truist Championship, he was at it again. Michael Jolly, director of Tour operations for Srixon Golf, noted that the team found a crack in the driver Lowry was using at the time. So, it was back to the backups for Lowry. He continued with the Srixon ZXi at 9 degrees fitted with a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 70 TX to help lower the spin for Lowry off the tee. Hopefully, the Irishman can have better luck with the big stick going forward.