Sepp Straka solidifies spot among TOUR elite with win at Truist Championship

Just three years ago, he was ranked outside the top 150 in the world when he picked up his first PGA TOUR win. He had two wins in his first 168 starts on the PGA TOUR but has now doubled his win total in the span of 12 events. A victory in the Truist Championship, the sixth Signature Event of the season, ranks as the biggest of the bunch. He also won The American Express in his third start of this year.