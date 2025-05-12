DFS Dish: Stack lineups with PGA Championship, Quail Hollow specialists

Harris English ($6,800) is already a winner this season at Torrey Pines (Farmers Insurance Open) and ran third at the 2023 Truist Championship. He’s never missed the weekend in six previous trips to Quail Hollow and has advanced to the weekend in the last five major championships. Denny McCarthy ($6,700) grew up in Virginia and has been peeling off weekend appearances all season. His results in major championships have been underwhelming, but he cashed T6 at Quail Hollow in 2024 and T8 in 2023, both against big fields. Stephan Jaeger ($6,500) has plenty of muscle tee-to-green and has cashed a check in eight straight events on TOUR. Much was made about the recent opening rounds produced by Keith Mitchell ($6,200) last week after his first round of 61. His recent paydays have been solid as well. Cashing T7 at the Truist Championship was his fifth consecutive T18 or better on TOUR. He was third in 2021 and T8 in 2019 at Quail Hollow. If Jacob Bridgeman ($6,000) holes over 500 feet of putts again this week, nobody will be bothered that he is making his debut in a major championship.