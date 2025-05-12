PGA Championship weather: Heavy thunderstorms forecast at Quail Hollow Club
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The PGA Championship returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the first time since 2017. Xander Schauffele heads to the Queen City to defend his maiden major championship against a stacked field, which includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Masters champion Rory McIlroy.
Due to early week heavy rain, Quail Hollow is closed to spectators on Monday. A low-pressure system over Mississippi will be pushing Gulf moisture northward into the Carolinas Monday, and scattered showers could progressively turn into steady rain and thunderstorms with strong, gusty winds by late morning/early afternoon.
Tuesday and Wednesday call for more showers and thunderstorms, especially as it gets hotter in the afternoon. The upper-level, low-pressure system will finally move away Thursday, allowing drier conditions to return with partly cloudy skies. The chance for thunderstorms returns late in the day Friday and continues into Saturday. The temperatures each day range from lows in the 60s to highs in the 80s.
