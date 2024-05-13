Is it legal to bet on PGA Championship? Guide to gambling on golf responsibly

ONLINE/MOBILE SPORTS BETTING:

Kentucky is one of 30 jurisdictions across the country that has legalized

online

sports gambling, allowing bettors to place wagers from their computers and/or cellphones. The other locations include: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming.