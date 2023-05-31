Golfbet Insider: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Justin Thomas (+105 = Top 20) … If you’ve read my advice in the betting space long enough, you’ve probably picked up on my position to reduce units or split them up as the kickback increases. Of course, that inverse relationship never is going to be the best way to generate an impressive return on investment, but in my experience as a prognosticator and fantasy gamer, netting a return at all in golf calls for a celebration no matter the value greater than zero. This is why you don’t see many nods for a top 20 in Golfbet Insider, and you’ve probably noticed how I’ve evolved into primarily only top-40 props in Sleepers . So, that I’m willing to “go out on this limb” for JT when he’s scuffling with his approaches is uncommon, but so is plus value for this finish for him. Since 2017, he’s hung up three top 20s at Muirfield Village and he has a pair in his last five starts upon arrival.