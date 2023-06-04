PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
the Memorial Tournament payouts and points: Viktor Hovland earns $3.6 million and 550 FedExCup points

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    There are some former winners on the PGA TOUR for whom it can be reasoned why their odds to win are longer than others who never have prevailed no matter how long it’s been since their last victory. With all proper respect to all of those who fit that profile, Viktor Hovland is not among them. Quite simply, winners win.

    Hovland picked off his fourth career TOUR title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on Sunday. He needed one hole of a sudden-death playoff with Denny McCarthy to seal it.

    Hovland now has exactly one victory in each of his four seasons since splashing as a rookie in 2019-20, but he hadn’t connected for one on the circuit since November of 2021 at Mayakoba. This isn’t to say that he’s unfamiliar with the experience of late, however. In the interim, he captured victory twice at the Hero World Challenge and once in Dubai.

    So, despite the “drought” relative to PGA TOUR competition, all of that helps explain why he was just +2000 to win at BetMGM pre-Memorial. He was sixth-shortest on the board, and each of the top five cashed in the limited-field invitational of 120. You’ll find them sprinkled into the official results below.

    For the sake of comparison and to add detail to the expectation, leading up to this victory, Hovland was +2000 to win at the Wells Fargo Championship (he finished T43), +3000 at the PGA Championship (where he finished T2; champion Brooks Koepka was longer at +3300) and +1400 at the Charles Schwab Challenge (T16), so that he was stretched a bit at Muirfield Village was a bone to bettors who have been rewarded for their faith who still understand value relative to the strength of a field.

    McCarthy was +8000 to win. In part because he remains winless on the PGA TOUR, it’s both a respectful value and a nudge by investors because last week’s winner, Emiliano Grillo, also was at +8000.

    You will recall that Grillo also prevailed in a playoff, so this is the first time that there have been consecutive playoffs on TOUR since the PGA Championship and the Schwab, basically one year and one week ago. Perhaps already the forgotten victim at Colonial only a week ago, however, is Adam Schenk. He was +20000 to win the Memorial and rose for a share of seventh place, just four strokes back of the playoff. He was longest of the 11 golfers who recorded a top 10. (Schenk was +15000 to win the Schwab.)

    Elsewhere, 2022 U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett debuted as a professional at Muirfield Village. He was +25000 to win and finished 63rd of the 65 who completed 72 holes.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Viktor Hovland (+2000)281/ -7550.000$3,600,000.00
    2Denny McCarthy (+8000)281/ -7315.000$2,180,000.00
    3Scottie Scheffler (+600)282/ -6200.000$1,380,000.00
    4Si Woo Kim (+5000)283/ -5140.000$980,000.00
    T5Andrew Putnam (+20000)284/ -4110.000$772,500.00
    T5Jordan Spieth (+4000)284/ -4110.000$772,500.00
    T7Rory McIlroy (+1400)285/ -392.000$650,000.00
    T7Adam Schenk (+20000)285/ -392.000$650,000.00
    T9Matt Fitzpatrick (+4000)286/ -278.000$545,000.00
    T9Rickie Fowler (+4000)286/ -278.000$545,000.00
    T9Adam Scott (+5500)286/ -278.000$545,000.00
    T12Wyndham Clark (+6600)287/ -163.750$410,000.00
    T12Tyrrell Hatton (+2500)287/ -163.750$410,000.00
    T12Lee Hodges (+30000)287/ -163.750$410,000.00
    T12David Lipsky (+25000)287/ -163.750$410,000.00
    T16Joseph Bramlett (+17500)288/ E50.925$275,500.00
    T16Sam Burns (+4000)288/ E50.925$275,500.00
    T16Russell Henley (+5500)288/ E50.925$275,500.00
    T16Luke List (+20000)288/ E50.925$275,500.00
    T16Shane Lowry (+5000)288/ E50.925$275,500.00
    T16Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)288/ E50.925$275,500.00
    T16Jon Rahm (+750)288/ E50.925$275,500.00
    T16Sepp Straka (+15000)288/ E50.925$275,500.00
    T24Byeong Hun An (+10000)289/ 137.683$163,000.00
    T24Eric Cole (+15000)289/ 137.683$163,000.00
    T24Beau Hossler (+20000)289/ 137.683$163,000.00
    T24Stephan Jaeger (+15000)289/ 137.683$163,000.00
    T24Xander Schauffele (+1400)289/ 137.683$163,000.00
    T24Gary Woodland (+8000)289/ 137.683$163,000.00
    T30Keegan Bradley (+6600)290/ 226.208$117,250.00
    T30Patrick Cantlay (+1000)290/ 226.208$117,250.00
    T30Austin Eckroat (+20000)290/ 226.208$117,250.00
    T30Ryan Fox (+12500)290/ 2n/a (non-member)$117,250.00
    T30Garrick Higgo (+25000)290/ 226.208$117,250.00
    T30Mark Hubbard (+17500)290/ 226.208$117,250.00
    T30Patrick Rodgers (+15000)290/ 226.208$117,250.00
    T30J.J. Spaun (+20000)290/ 226.208$117,250.00
    T38Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+10000)291/ 319.267$91,000.00
    T38Luke Donald (+50000)291/ 319.267$91,000.00
    T38J.T. Poston (+25000)291/ 319.267$91,000.00
    T41Sungjae Im (+3500)292/ 413.843$71,000.00
    T41S.H. Kim (+30000)292/ 413.843$71,000.00
    T41Taylor Montgomery (+12500)292/ 413.843$71,000.00
    T41Seamus Power (+12500)292/ 413.843$71,000.00
    T41Brandt Snedeker (+50000)292/ 413.843$71,000.00
    T41Sam Stevens (+17500)292/ 413.843$71,000.00
    T41Justin Suh (+12500)292/ 413.843$71,000.00
    T48Thomas Detry (+12500)293/ 59.917$52,600.00
    T48Emiliano Grillo (+8000)293/ 59.917$52,600.00
    T48Keith Mitchell (+10000)293/ 59.917$52,600.00
    T48Matt Wallace (+30000)293/ 59.917$52,600.00
    T52Harris English (+9000)294/ 68.217$48,600.00
    T52Alex Noren (+20000)294/ 68.217$48,600.00
    T54Davis Riley (+20000)295/ 77.084$47,200.00
    T54Danny Willett (+40000)295/ 77.084$47,200.00
    T56Sam Ryder (+40000)296/ 86.460$46,400.00
    T56Davis Thompson (+50000)296/ 86.460$46,400.00
    T58Chez Reavie (+30000)297/ 96.007$45,600.00
    T58Sahith Theegala (+5000)297/ 96.007$45,600.00
    T60Stewart Cink (+40000)298/ 105.554$44,800.00
    T60Taylor Pendrith (+25000)298/ 105.554$44,800.00
    62Matt Kuchar (+9000)299/ 115.213$44,200.00
    63Sam Bennett (+25000)300/ 12n/a (non-member)$43,800.00
    64Lanto Griffin (+40000)301/ 134.760$43,400.00
    65Tom Hoge (+12500)305/ 174.533$43,000.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

