the Memorial Tournament payouts and points: Viktor Hovland earns $3.6 million and 550 FedExCup points
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
There are some former winners on the PGA TOUR for whom it can be reasoned why their odds to win are longer than others who never have prevailed no matter how long it’s been since their last victory. With all proper respect to all of those who fit that profile, Viktor Hovland is not among them. Quite simply, winners win.
Hovland picked off his fourth career TOUR title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on Sunday. He needed one hole of a sudden-death playoff with Denny McCarthy to seal it.
Hovland now has exactly one victory in each of his four seasons since splashing as a rookie in 2019-20, but he hadn’t connected for one on the circuit since November of 2021 at Mayakoba. This isn’t to say that he’s unfamiliar with the experience of late, however. In the interim, he captured victory twice at the Hero World Challenge and once in Dubai.
So, despite the “drought” relative to PGA TOUR competition, all of that helps explain why he was just +2000 to win at BetMGM pre-Memorial. He was sixth-shortest on the board, and each of the top five cashed in the limited-field invitational of 120. You’ll find them sprinkled into the official results below.
For the sake of comparison and to add detail to the expectation, leading up to this victory, Hovland was +2000 to win at the Wells Fargo Championship (he finished T43), +3000 at the PGA Championship (where he finished T2; champion Brooks Koepka was longer at +3300) and +1400 at the Charles Schwab Challenge (T16), so that he was stretched a bit at Muirfield Village was a bone to bettors who have been rewarded for their faith who still understand value relative to the strength of a field.
McCarthy was +8000 to win. In part because he remains winless on the PGA TOUR, it’s both a respectful value and a nudge by investors because last week’s winner, Emiliano Grillo, also was at +8000.
You will recall that Grillo also prevailed in a playoff, so this is the first time that there have been consecutive playoffs on TOUR since the PGA Championship and the Schwab, basically one year and one week ago. Perhaps already the forgotten victim at Colonial only a week ago, however, is Adam Schenk. He was +20000 to win the Memorial and rose for a share of seventh place, just four strokes back of the playoff. He was longest of the 11 golfers who recorded a top 10. (Schenk was +15000 to win the Schwab.)
Elsewhere, 2022 U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett debuted as a professional at Muirfield Village. He was +25000 to win and finished 63rd of the 65 who completed 72 holes.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Viktor Hovland (+2000)
|281/ -7
|550.000
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|Denny McCarthy (+8000)
|281/ -7
|315.000
|$2,180,000.00
|3
|Scottie Scheffler (+600)
|282/ -6
|200.000
|$1,380,000.00
|4
|Si Woo Kim (+5000)
|283/ -5
|140.000
|$980,000.00
|T5
|Andrew Putnam (+20000)
|284/ -4
|110.000
|$772,500.00
|T5
|Jordan Spieth (+4000)
|284/ -4
|110.000
|$772,500.00
|T7
|Rory McIlroy (+1400)
|285/ -3
|92.000
|$650,000.00
|T7
|Adam Schenk (+20000)
|285/ -3
|92.000
|$650,000.00
|T9
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+4000)
|286/ -2
|78.000
|$545,000.00
|T9
|Rickie Fowler (+4000)
|286/ -2
|78.000
|$545,000.00
|T9
|Adam Scott (+5500)
|286/ -2
|78.000
|$545,000.00
|T12
|Wyndham Clark (+6600)
|287/ -1
|63.750
|$410,000.00
|T12
|Tyrrell Hatton (+2500)
|287/ -1
|63.750
|$410,000.00
|T12
|Lee Hodges (+30000)
|287/ -1
|63.750
|$410,000.00
|T12
|David Lipsky (+25000)
|287/ -1
|63.750
|$410,000.00
|T16
|Joseph Bramlett (+17500)
|288/ E
|50.925
|$275,500.00
|T16
|Sam Burns (+4000)
|288/ E
|50.925
|$275,500.00
|T16
|Russell Henley (+5500)
|288/ E
|50.925
|$275,500.00
|T16
|Luke List (+20000)
|288/ E
|50.925
|$275,500.00
|T16
|Shane Lowry (+5000)
|288/ E
|50.925
|$275,500.00
|T16
|Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)
|288/ E
|50.925
|$275,500.00
|T16
|Jon Rahm (+750)
|288/ E
|50.925
|$275,500.00
|T16
|Sepp Straka (+15000)
|288/ E
|50.925
|$275,500.00
|T24
|Byeong Hun An (+10000)
|289/ 1
|37.683
|$163,000.00
|T24
|Eric Cole (+15000)
|289/ 1
|37.683
|$163,000.00
|T24
|Beau Hossler (+20000)
|289/ 1
|37.683
|$163,000.00
|T24
|Stephan Jaeger (+15000)
|289/ 1
|37.683
|$163,000.00
|T24
|Xander Schauffele (+1400)
|289/ 1
|37.683
|$163,000.00
|T24
|Gary Woodland (+8000)
|289/ 1
|37.683
|$163,000.00
|T30
|Keegan Bradley (+6600)
|290/ 2
|26.208
|$117,250.00
|T30
|Patrick Cantlay (+1000)
|290/ 2
|26.208
|$117,250.00
|T30
|Austin Eckroat (+20000)
|290/ 2
|26.208
|$117,250.00
|T30
|Ryan Fox (+12500)
|290/ 2
|n/a (non-member)
|$117,250.00
|T30
|Garrick Higgo (+25000)
|290/ 2
|26.208
|$117,250.00
|T30
|Mark Hubbard (+17500)
|290/ 2
|26.208
|$117,250.00
|T30
|Patrick Rodgers (+15000)
|290/ 2
|26.208
|$117,250.00
|T30
|J.J. Spaun (+20000)
|290/ 2
|26.208
|$117,250.00
|T38
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+10000)
|291/ 3
|19.267
|$91,000.00
|T38
|Luke Donald (+50000)
|291/ 3
|19.267
|$91,000.00
|T38
|J.T. Poston (+25000)
|291/ 3
|19.267
|$91,000.00
|T41
|Sungjae Im (+3500)
|292/ 4
|13.843
|$71,000.00
|T41
|S.H. Kim (+30000)
|292/ 4
|13.843
|$71,000.00
|T41
|Taylor Montgomery (+12500)
|292/ 4
|13.843
|$71,000.00
|T41
|Seamus Power (+12500)
|292/ 4
|13.843
|$71,000.00
|T41
|Brandt Snedeker (+50000)
|292/ 4
|13.843
|$71,000.00
|T41
|Sam Stevens (+17500)
|292/ 4
|13.843
|$71,000.00
|T41
|Justin Suh (+12500)
|292/ 4
|13.843
|$71,000.00
|T48
|Thomas Detry (+12500)
|293/ 5
|9.917
|$52,600.00
|T48
|Emiliano Grillo (+8000)
|293/ 5
|9.917
|$52,600.00
|T48
|Keith Mitchell (+10000)
|293/ 5
|9.917
|$52,600.00
|T48
|Matt Wallace (+30000)
|293/ 5
|9.917
|$52,600.00
|T52
|Harris English (+9000)
|294/ 6
|8.217
|$48,600.00
|T52
|Alex Noren (+20000)
|294/ 6
|8.217
|$48,600.00
|T54
|Davis Riley (+20000)
|295/ 7
|7.084
|$47,200.00
|T54
|Danny Willett (+40000)
|295/ 7
|7.084
|$47,200.00
|T56
|Sam Ryder (+40000)
|296/ 8
|6.460
|$46,400.00
|T56
|Davis Thompson (+50000)
|296/ 8
|6.460
|$46,400.00
|T58
|Chez Reavie (+30000)
|297/ 9
|6.007
|$45,600.00
|T58
|Sahith Theegala (+5000)
|297/ 9
|6.007
|$45,600.00
|T60
|Stewart Cink (+40000)
|298/ 10
|5.554
|$44,800.00
|T60
|Taylor Pendrith (+25000)
|298/ 10
|5.554
|$44,800.00
|62
|Matt Kuchar (+9000)
|299/ 11
|5.213
|$44,200.00
|63
|Sam Bennett (+25000)
|300/ 12
|n/a (non-member)
|$43,800.00
|64
|Lanto Griffin (+40000)
|301/ 13
|4.760
|$43,400.00
|65
|Tom Hoge (+12500)
|305/ 17
|4.533
|$43,000.00
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.