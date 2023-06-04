the Memorial Tournament payouts and points: Viktor Hovland earns $3.6 million and 550 FedExCup points

You will recall that Grillo also prevailed in a playoff, so this is the first time that there have been consecutive playoffs on TOUR since the PGA Championship and the Schwab, basically one year and one week ago. Perhaps already the forgotten victim at Colonial only a week ago, however, is Adam Schenk. He was +20000 to win the Memorial and rose for a share of seventh place, just four strokes back of the playoff. He was longest of the 11 golfers who recorded a top 10. (Schenk was +15000 to win the Schwab.)