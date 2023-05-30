PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16H AGO

PGA TOUR University Class of 2023 finalized, Ludvig Aberg earns PGA TOUR card

5 Min Read

PGA Tour University

Top five on PGA TOUR University Ranking earn fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership

    Written by Zach Dirlam @KornFerryTour

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.Upon the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA Championship Monday evening, Texas Tech University’s Ludvig Aberg solidified himself as the No. 1 player in the final 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking, making him the first player to earn PGA TOUR membership via PGA TOUR University.

    Aberg built an insurmountable lead in the PGA TOUR University Ranking prior to this week’s NCAA Championship, where the Eslov, Sweden native capped his collegiate career at Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course with a T29 finish.

    Ranked No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking since late March, Aberg earned PGA TOUR membership for the remainder of 2023 season as well as the 2024 season, though he will be subject to reshuffles in 2024.


    Ludvig Aberg: Revealed


    Fred Biondi, who entered the week at No. 3 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, won the individual national title and moved up to No. 2 in the final Ranking. Biondi carded a 3-under 67, countering a double bogey and bogey with six birdies, the last of which came at the par-4 14th. A native of Brazil, Biondi parred the final four holes, two-putting from the far side of the green at the daunting par-4 18th to secure the individual national title.

    With all individual PGA TOUR University records finalized for the Class of 2023, below is a breakdown of the final 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking, as well as performance benefits earned by the top 20 players.

    PGA TOUR University First Team

    By virtue of finishing No. 1, Aberg earned PGA TOUR membership for 2023 and 2024.

    Players who finished Nos. 2-5 in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking earned fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2023, as well as an exemption to Final Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry – where the top five finishers and ties earn PGA TOUR cards – and the ability to accept unlimited PGA TOUR sponsor exemptions for the remainder of 2023 and 2024.

    No. 1 Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech University

    · Ranked No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking since late March

    · Won back-to-back Ben Hogan Awards in 2022 and 2023, joining Arizona State University’s Jon Rahm (2015 and 2016) as the only multi-time winner of the award since its inception in 1990

    · Earned eight collegiate wins, including back-to-back Big 12 Conference Championship victories in 2022 and 2023

    · Won the 2021 Jones Cup Invitational at Ocean Forest Golf Club in Sea Island, Georgia

    · Represented the International Team at the 2020 and 2022 Arnold Palmer Cups

    No. 2 Fred Biondi, University of Florida

    · Won individual national title at the 2023 NCAA Championship, his fifth collegiate victory, all of which came in his final two seasons at Florida

    · Earned a 2022 All-America First Team selection and two All-Southeastern Conference honors (First Team in 2022, Second Team in 2023)

    · Runner-up finisher at the 2022 Latin America Amateur Championship

    · Stroke play co-medalist at the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship

    · Represented the International Team at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup

    No. 3 Adrien Dumont De Chassart, University of Illinois

    · Three-time Big Ten Conference Player of the Year (2021, 2022, 2023)

    · Joined Luke Donald of Northwestern University and Randy Leen of Indiana University as the only players in history to win three consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year awards

    · Four collegiate wins included co-medalist honors at the 2019 Big Ten Championship

    · Represented Belgium three times at the Eisenhower Trophy (2016, 2018, 2022) and four times at the European Amateur Team Championship (2017, 2019, 2021, 2022)

    · Represented the International Team at the 2021 and 2022 Arnold Palmer Cups

    No. 4 Ross Steelman, Georgia Tech

    · Capped his collegiate career with a T2 finish at the 2023 NCAA Championship, where he held the 18-, 36-, and 54-hole leads

    · Delivered the winning point in both rounds of match play at the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, helping Georgia Tech win its first conference title since 2019

    · Played two and a half seasons at his hometown University of Missouri (2019-21) and two seasons at Georgia Tech (2021-23), earning both his collegiate wins and a 2021 All-Southeastern Conference Second Team honor at Missouri, and a 2023 All-ACC honor at Georgia Tech

    · Quarterfinalist at the 2021 U.S. Amateur Championship at Oakmont (Pennsylvania) Country Club

    · Stroke play medalist at the 2022 Western Amateur

    No. 5 Sam Bennett, Texas A&M University

    · Earned the Silver Cup as the low amateur (T16 finish) at the 2023 Masters Tournament

    · Won the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship

    · Named the 2022 Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Year

    · Earned All-America First Team selections in 2021 and 2022

    · Represented the United States at the 2021 and 2022 Arnold Palmer Cups

    PGA TOUR University Second Team


    Players who finished Nos. 6-10 in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking earned conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2023, fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada for 2023, as well as an exemption to Second Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, and exempt status through the Latin America Swing of the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas season.

    No. 6 William Mouw, Pepperdine University

    No. 7 Ryan Burnett, University of North Carolina

    No. 8 Patrick Welch, University of Oklahoma

    No. 9 Ricky Castillo, University of Florida

    No. 10 Yuxin Lin, University of Florida

    PGA TOUR University Third Team


    Players who finished Nos. 11-20 in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking earned fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada for 2023, as well as an exemption to Second Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, and conditional status through the Latin America Swing of the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas season.

    No. 11 Sam Choi, Pepperdine University

    No. 12 Travis Vick, University of Texas

    No. 13 Reid Davenport, Vanderbilt University

    No. 14 Derek Hitchner, Pepperdine University

    No. 15 Tommy Kuhl, University of Illinois

    No. 16 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, University of Arkansas

    No. 17 Ben Carr, Georgia Southern University

    No. 18 Connor Howe, Georgia Tech

    No. 19 Chase Sienkiewicz, University of Arizona

    No. 20 Maximilian Steinlechner, North Carolina State University

    Final 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Final RankPrevious RankPlayer (College)
    11Ludvig Aberg (Texas Tech University)
    No. 1 Earns PGA TOUR Membership
    23Fred Biondi (University of Florida)
    32Adrien Dumont De Chassart (University of Illinois)
    46Ross Steelman (Georgia Tech)
    54Sam Bennett (Texas A&M University)
    Nos. 2-5 Earn Fully Exempt Korn Ferry Tour Membership
    65William Mouw (Pepperdine University)
    78Ryan Burnett (University of North Carolina)
    87Patrick Welch (University of Oklahoma)
    910Ricky Castillo (University of Florida)
    109Yuxin Lin (University of Florida)
    Nos. 6-10 Earn Conditional Korn Ferry Tour Status, Fully Exempt PGA TOUR Canada Membership
    1114Sam Choi (Pepperdine University)
    1211Travis Vick (University of Texas)
    1312Reid Davenport (Vanderbilt University)
    1416Derek Hitchner (Pepperdine University)
    1519Tommy Kuhl (University of Illinois)
    1615Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (University of Arkansas)
    1717Ben Carr (Georgia Southern University)
    1818Connor Howe (Georgia Tech)
    1920Chase Sienkiewicz (University of Arizona)
    2021Maximilian Steinlechner (North Carolina State University)
    Nos. 11-20 Earn Fully Exempt PGA TOUR Canada Membership

