PGA TOUR University Class of 2023 finalized, Ludvig Aberg earns PGA TOUR card

Fred Biondi, who entered the week at No. 3 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, won the individual national title and moved up to No. 2 in the final Ranking. Biondi carded a 3-under 67, countering a double bogey and bogey with six birdies, the last of which came at the par-4 14th. A native of Brazil, Biondi parred the final four holes, two-putting from the far side of the green at the daunting par-4 18th to secure the individual national title.