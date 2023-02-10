2022-23 Medical Extensions
Medicals extensions in order of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Priority Ranking
• Nick Hardy … In the fourth-to-last start on his Minor Medical Extension, he fulfilled its terms with a three-way T67 at the Fortinet Championship. As a result, he will play out of no worse than Category 22 of the Priority Ranking for the remainder of the season.
• Scott Gutschewski … In the only start on his Minor Medical Extension, he finished in a two-way T59 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He failed to fulfill its terms by 125.529 FedExCup points and fell short of the threshold for conditional status by 11.941 FedExCup points. As a result, he no longer has status on the PGA TOUR.
* - In the field at The Genesis Invitational as of Feb. 10.
|Golfer
|Category
|# played
|FedExCup points earned
|# remaining
|FedExCup points remaining
|FedExCup points remaining - Conditional Status
|Kyle Stanley
|MAJOR
|5
|0
|4
|208.584
|94.996
|Bud Cauley
|MAJOR
|0
|0
|27
|391.355
|238.137
|*J.B. Holmes
|MAJOR
|3
|0
|23
|288.816
|175.228
|Zac Blair
|MAJOR
|10
|87.556
|14
|349.899
|196.681
|Tyler McCumber
|MAJOR
|0
|0
|16
|175.766
|62.178
|Chris Stroud
|KFT
|6
|106.588
|1
|289.515
|136.297
|Bronson Burgoon
|KFT
|0
|0
|13
|208.516
|94.928
|Chad Collins
|KFT
|0
|0
|4
|363.497
|252.175
|Tim Wilkinson
|KFT
|0
|0
|7
|355.666
|202.448
|Vince Covello
|KFT
|0
|0
|17
|440.355
|287.137
|Brandt Snedeker
|MINOR
|1
|4.800
|4
|143.284
|29.696
