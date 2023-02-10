PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2022-23 Medical Extensions

1 Min Read

Golfbet

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Medicals extensions in order of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Priority Ranking

    • Nick Hardy … In the fourth-to-last start on his Minor Medical Extension, he fulfilled its terms with a three-way T67 at the Fortinet Championship. As a result, he will play out of no worse than Category 22 of the Priority Ranking for the remainder of the season.

    • Scott Gutschewski … In the only start on his Minor Medical Extension, he finished in a two-way T59 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He failed to fulfill its terms by 125.529 FedExCup points and fell short of the threshold for conditional status by 11.941 FedExCup points. As a result, he no longer has status on the PGA TOUR.

    * - In the field at The Genesis Invitational as of Feb. 10.

    GolferCategory# playedFedExCup points earned# remainingFedExCup points remainingFedExCup points remaining - Conditional Status
    Kyle StanleyMAJOR504208.58494.996
    Bud CauleyMAJOR0027391.355238.137
    *J.B. HolmesMAJOR3023288.816175.228
    Zac BlairMAJOR1087.55614349.899196.681
    Tyler McCumberMAJOR0016175.76662.178
    Chris StroudKFT6106.5881289.515136.297
    Bronson BurgoonKFT0013208.51694.928
    Chad CollinsKFT004363.497252.175
    Tim WilkinsonKFT007355.666202.448
    Vince CovelloKFT0017440.355287.137
    Brandt SnedekerMINOR14.8004143.28429.696

    By Rob Bolton