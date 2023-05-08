PGA TOUR announces enhanced benefits for PGA TOUR University

• For juniors, sophomores and freshmen who earn PGA TOUR membership via PGA TOUR University Accelerated – in addition to earning PGA TOUR membership upon the conclusion of the college golf season (announced in November 2022), they will also earn PGA TOUR membership for the following season and will be subject to reshuffles (in the category with the Previous Season’s Leading Finisher on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai and Korn Ferry Tour Points List, and the No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking).