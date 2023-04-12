PGA TOUR announces reimagined 2023 FedExCup Fall

“We are launching the most meaningful updates to the PGA TOUR season since 2007, the first year of the FedExCup,” said PGA TOUR President Tyler Dennis. “The reimagining of our schedule – from the Regular Season with Designated and Full-Field events to the FedExCup Playoffs and culminating with the FedExCup Fall – creates distinct but connected ‘chapters,’ and within this new framework, the FedExCup Fall is now more than ever an integral part of that compelling story. There will be so much at stake – and more immediate payoffs – as opportunities are unlocked in the FedExCup Fall for the season to come.