Sleeper Picks: the Memorial

Brendon Todd (+125 = Top 40) … Muirfield Village is capable of reaching 7,571 yards. Of course, it never plays that long but many tracks that the 37-year-old has tamed max out well below where this week’s test will settle on any given day. This is a relevant factor because, although he’s a tall drink of water, he’s among the shortest drivers on the PGA TOUR. (Think Matt Kuchar if you already don’t.) Todd makes up for hitting most approaches first amongst his playing partners by striking said shots from the shortest grass often and with one of the most confident strokes of his generation on the greens, but he’s still inside the top-30 percentile in par-5 scoring, so by no means is he a two-trick pony. Three of his four paydays in five tries at Memorial resulted in a top 40, and all were top 25s.