DFS Dish: The time is right to get Rory McIlroy back into lineups at the Memorial

Ever since the Masters debacle, it feels like DFS players everywhere have been trying very hard to divorce themselves from Rory McIlroy, and that would include us. We’ve even seen that trend in Mcllroy’s ownership, to less than 10% owned in DFS lineups at the PGA Championship. It’s time to rekindle that relationship, folks. With Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and course horse Patrick Cantlay pulling plenty of ownership up top, Mcllroy’s getting squeezed into a nice ownership leverage position. The cherry on top of your DFS milkshake, you might say, and his game showed signs of life at Oak Hill to top it all off. McIlroy gained strokes in every major statistical category at the PGA Championship. There’s hardly a better feeling in DFS golf than seeing a low-owned Rory Mcllroy in your lineups on Thursday morning after lock.