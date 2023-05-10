Golfbet Insider: AT&T Byron Nelson

The combination of complementary talent with the uncertainty of the weather screams for chasers to deviate entirely from the norm. You need a week when churn is most likely to make a dent into your deficit, and this is it. Heck, even omitting Scheffler (or at least stowing him on your bench) has merit because he’s also not promised to perform up to the default top-10 stud that he is in a vacuum. If you do and if he stumbles, front-runners will be down one start while you’ll be smirking heading into the PGA Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, the last of which Scheffler skipped last year but should play this season because it’s a Designated event and he burned his allotted DNP in them last week.