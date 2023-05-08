Jordan Spieth withdraws from AT&T Byron Nelson with wrist injury
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Jordan Spieth has withdrawn from this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson with a wrist injury, he announced Monday evening on Instagram.
Spieth felt severe pain in his left wrist over the weekend, he said, and doctors confirmed an injury that “requires rest and limited movement.”
Spieth hails from the Dallas area and has made 11 career starts at the AT&T Byron Nelson, including a runner-up last year at TPC Craig Ranch. He missed the cut at last week’s Wells Fargo Championship with rounds of 72-77. Prior to the Wells Fargo, Spieth had notched four top-five finishes in a six-event period, including a T4 at the Masters.
“The AT&T Byron Nelson means the absolute world to me and I’m disappointed to miss it this week,” Spieth said on Instagram. “Playing in front of friends & family in Dallas is one of the highlights of my year, and the tournament staff and volunteers are second to none. I look forward to being back next year and many years after.”
Spieth debuted at the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2010, when the tournament was contested at TPC Four Seasons Resort. At the time, he was just 16 years old. He finished T16.
Spieth said he will evaluate his recovery on a week-to-week basis. He did not specifically mention his status for next week’s PGA Championship at Oak Hill. The PGA Championship remains the only major championship he has yet to win.
“I’m focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week,” Spieth said. “Sincere thanks to the medical professionals who have supported me over the weekend.”