AT&T Byron Nelson payouts and points: Jason Day earns $1.71 million and 500 FedExCup points

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    What a Day.

    Jason Day won the AT&T Byron Nelson on Mother’s Day. It’s his 13th PGA TOUR title and the same tournament at which he broke through for his first in 2010, but it’s his first since his mom died early in 2022. All four of his kids were in attendance at TPC Craig Ranch, as was his wife, Ellie, who is pregnant with their fifth child.

    The 35-year-old Aussie crafted a bogey-free, 9-under 62 in the final round to post 23-under 261 and win by one over Si Woo Kim and PGA TOUR rookie Austin Eckroat.

    Save stumbles at the Masters (T39) and the Wells Fargo Championship (MC), in part due to complications caused by vertigo, Day has been on a heater that manifested in the best of ways in north Texas. He had the respect on BetMGM’s outrights board at +1600 pre-tournament, but he was still fourth-shortest behind Scottie Scheffler (+350, T5), Tyrrell Hatton (+1200, T5) and Tom Kim (+1400, T34). For the victory, Day collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.71 million. As the old saying goes, that will pay for a lot of diapers.

    Si Woo Kim was among the grouping at +4000, while Eckroat tantalized at +25000.

    As for the “Lee-peat,” it wasn’t meant to be. Two-time defending champion K.H. Lee (+2200) finished in a 14-way share of 50th place, 12 strokes off Day’s pace.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Jason Day (+1600)261/ -23500.000$1,710,000.00
    T2Austin Eckroat (+25000)262/ -22245.000$845,500.00
    T2Si Woo Kim (+4000)262/ -22245.000$845,500.00
    4C.T. Pan (+30000)263/ -21135.000$465,500.00
    T5Zecheng Dou (+35000)264/ -20100.000$351,500.00
    T5Tyrrell Hatton (+1200)264/ -20100.000$351,500.00
    T5Scottie Scheffler (+350)264/ -20100.000$351,500.00
    T8Vincent Norrman (+15000)265/ -1980.000$277,875.00
    T8Ryan Palmer (+12500)265/ -1980.000$277,875.00
    T8Adam Scott (+3300)265/ -1980.000$277,875.00
    T11Stephan Jaeger (+5000)266/ -1865.000$220,875.00
    T11Kevin Tway (+35000)266/ -1865.000$220,875.00
    T11Richy Werenski (+50000)266/ -1865.000$220,875.00
    T14Byeong Hun An (+5500)267/ -1753.000$163,875.00
    T14Mackenzie Hughes (+10000)267/ -1753.000$163,875.00
    T14Sung Kang (+75000)267/ -1753.000$163,875.00
    T14Peter Kuest (+100000)267/ -17n/a (non-member)$163,875.00
    T14Carson Young (+30000)267/ -1753.000$163,875.00
    T19Joseph Bramlett (+8000)268/ -1644.000$121,125.00
    T19Doug Ghim (+17500)268/ -1644.000$121,125.00
    T19Scott Piercy (+20000)268/ -1644.000$121,125.00
    T19Seamus Power (+3300)268/ -1644.000$121,125.00
    T23Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+5000)269/ -1534.071$80,546.43
    T23Eric Cole (+8000)269/ -1534.071$80,546.43
    T23Trevor Cone (+75000)269/ -1534.071$80,546.43
    T23Nate Lashley (+10000)269/ -1534.071$80,546.43
    T23Hideki Matsuyama (+2200)269/ -1534.071$80,546.43
    T23Brandon Wu (+6600)269/ -1534.071$80,546.43
    T23Aaron Baddeley (+17500)269/ -1534.071$80,546.42
    T30Garrick Higgo (+12500)270/ -1425.750$60,800.00
    T30Patton Kizzire (+12500)270/ -1425.750$60,800.00
    T30Matthew NeSmith (+15000)270/ -1425.750$60,800.00
    T30Doc Redman (+25000)270/ -1425.750$60,800.00
    T34Stewart Cink (+25000)271/ -1318.000$45,441.67
    T34Tommy Gainey (n/a)271/ -1318.000$45,441.67
    T34Adam Hadwin (+5500)271/ -1318.000$45,441.67
    T34Martin Laird (+35000)271/ -1318.000$45,441.67
    T34Luke List (+10000)271/ -1318.000$45,441.67
    T34Augusto Núñez (+25000)271/ -1318.000$45,441.67
    T34Tom Kim (+1400)271/ -1318.000$45,441.66
    T34Henrik Norlander (+25000)271/ -1318.000$45,441.66
    T34Sam Stevens (+8000)271/ -1318.000$45,441.66
    T43Sangmoon Bae (+50000)272/ -1210.714$30,115.00
    T43Jonathan Byrd (+50000)272/ -1210.714$30,115.00
    T43Tom Hoge (+4000)272/ -1210.714$30,115.00
    T43Satoshi Kodaira (+35000)272/ -1210.714$30,115.00
    T43Matt Kuchar (+2500)272/ -1210.714$30,115.00
    T43Justin Lower (+30000)272/ -1210.714$30,115.00
    T43Robby Shelton (+12500)272/ -1210.714$30,115.00
    T50Ryan Armour (+35000)273/ -116.021$22,216.43
    T50Cameron Champ (+12500)273/ -116.021$22,216.43
    T50Harrison Endycott (+50000)273/ -116.021$22,216.43
    T50Tano Goya (+30000)273/ -116.021$22,216.43
    T50James Hahn (+20000)273/ -116.021$22,216.43
    T50Scott Harrington (+50000)273/ -116.021$22,216.43
    T50K.H. Lee (+2200)273/ -116.021$22,216.43
    T50Adam Long (+17500)273/ -116.021$22,216.43
    T50Taylor Montgomery (+4000)273/ -116.021$22,216.43
    T50Sean O'Hair (+22500)273/ -116.021$22,216.43
    T50Chad Ramey (+35000)273/ -116.021$22,216.43
    T50Chris Stroud (+40000)273/ -116.021$22,216.43
    T50S.H. Kim (+6600)273/ -116.021$22,216.42
    T50Aaron Wise (+5000)273/ -116.021$22,216.42
    T64Ryan Brehm (+75000)274/ -104.000$20,425.00
    T64Parker Coody (+75000)274/ -10n/a (non-member)$20,425.00
    T64William McGirt (+50000)274/ -104.000$20,425.00
    T67David Micheluzzi (+30000)275/ -9n/a (non-member)$19,855.00
    T67Andrew Novak (+12500)275/ -93.400$19,855.00
    T67Robert Streb (+40000)275/ -93.400$19,855.00
    T70Greg Chalmers (+100000)276/ -82.850$19,190.00
    T70Will Gordon (+6600)276/ -82.850$19,190.00
    T70Jim Herman (+75000)276/ -82.850$19,190.00
    T70Davis Thompson (+15000)276/ -82.850$19,190.00
    T74Bill Haas (+50000)277/ -72.500$18,525.00
    T74S.Y. Noh (+30000)277/ -72.500$18,525.00
    T74Jimmy Walker (+8000)277/ -72.500$18,525.00
    T77Brice Garnett (+20000)278/ -62.250$18,050.00
    T77Fabián Gómez (+60000)278/ -62.250$18,050.00
    T79Lucas Glover (+25000)280/ -41.950$17,480.00
    T79Kelly Kraft (+100000)280/ -41.950$17,480.00
    T79Roger Sloan (+40000)280/ -4n/a (non-member)$17,480.00
    T79Vince Whaley (+25000)280/ -41.950$17,480.00
    T83Brent Grant (+40000)281/ -31.650$16,910.00
    T83Harry Hall (+10000)281/ -31.650$16,910.00

    The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.