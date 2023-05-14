AT&T Byron Nelson payouts and points: Jason Day earns $1.71 million and 500 FedExCup points

Save stumbles at the Masters (T39) and the Wells Fargo Championship (MC), in part due to complications caused by vertigo, Day has been on a heater that manifested in the best of ways in north Texas. He had the respect on BetMGM’s outrights board at +1600 pre-tournament, but he was still fourth-shortest behind Scottie Scheffler (+350, T5), Tyrrell Hatton (+1200, T5) and Tom Kim (+1400, T34). For the victory, Day collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.71 million. As the old saying goes, that will pay for a lot of diapers.