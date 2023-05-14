AT&T Byron Nelson payouts and points: Jason Day earns $1.71 million and 500 FedExCup points
1 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
What a Day.
Jason Day won the AT&T Byron Nelson on Mother’s Day. It’s his 13th PGA TOUR title and the same tournament at which he broke through for his first in 2010, but it’s his first since his mom died early in 2022. All four of his kids were in attendance at TPC Craig Ranch, as was his wife, Ellie, who is pregnant with their fifth child.
The 35-year-old Aussie crafted a bogey-free, 9-under 62 in the final round to post 23-under 261 and win by one over Si Woo Kim and PGA TOUR rookie Austin Eckroat.
Save stumbles at the Masters (T39) and the Wells Fargo Championship (MC), in part due to complications caused by vertigo, Day has been on a heater that manifested in the best of ways in north Texas. He had the respect on BetMGM’s outrights board at +1600 pre-tournament, but he was still fourth-shortest behind Scottie Scheffler (+350, T5), Tyrrell Hatton (+1200, T5) and Tom Kim (+1400, T34). For the victory, Day collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.71 million. As the old saying goes, that will pay for a lot of diapers.
Si Woo Kim was among the grouping at +4000, while Eckroat tantalized at +25000.
As for the “Lee-peat,” it wasn’t meant to be. Two-time defending champion K.H. Lee (+2200) finished in a 14-way share of 50th place, 12 strokes off Day’s pace.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Jason Day (+1600)
|261/ -23
|500.000
|$1,710,000.00
|T2
|Austin Eckroat (+25000)
|262/ -22
|245.000
|$845,500.00
|T2
|Si Woo Kim (+4000)
|262/ -22
|245.000
|$845,500.00
|4
|C.T. Pan (+30000)
|263/ -21
|135.000
|$465,500.00
|T5
|Zecheng Dou (+35000)
|264/ -20
|100.000
|$351,500.00
|T5
|Tyrrell Hatton (+1200)
|264/ -20
|100.000
|$351,500.00
|T5
|Scottie Scheffler (+350)
|264/ -20
|100.000
|$351,500.00
|T8
|Vincent Norrman (+15000)
|265/ -19
|80.000
|$277,875.00
|T8
|Ryan Palmer (+12500)
|265/ -19
|80.000
|$277,875.00
|T8
|Adam Scott (+3300)
|265/ -19
|80.000
|$277,875.00
|T11
|Stephan Jaeger (+5000)
|266/ -18
|65.000
|$220,875.00
|T11
|Kevin Tway (+35000)
|266/ -18
|65.000
|$220,875.00
|T11
|Richy Werenski (+50000)
|266/ -18
|65.000
|$220,875.00
|T14
|Byeong Hun An (+5500)
|267/ -17
|53.000
|$163,875.00
|T14
|Mackenzie Hughes (+10000)
|267/ -17
|53.000
|$163,875.00
|T14
|Sung Kang (+75000)
|267/ -17
|53.000
|$163,875.00
|T14
|Peter Kuest (+100000)
|267/ -17
|n/a (non-member)
|$163,875.00
|T14
|Carson Young (+30000)
|267/ -17
|53.000
|$163,875.00
|T19
|Joseph Bramlett (+8000)
|268/ -16
|44.000
|$121,125.00
|T19
|Doug Ghim (+17500)
|268/ -16
|44.000
|$121,125.00
|T19
|Scott Piercy (+20000)
|268/ -16
|44.000
|$121,125.00
|T19
|Seamus Power (+3300)
|268/ -16
|44.000
|$121,125.00
|T23
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+5000)
|269/ -15
|34.071
|$80,546.43
|T23
|Eric Cole (+8000)
|269/ -15
|34.071
|$80,546.43
|T23
|Trevor Cone (+75000)
|269/ -15
|34.071
|$80,546.43
|T23
|Nate Lashley (+10000)
|269/ -15
|34.071
|$80,546.43
|T23
|Hideki Matsuyama (+2200)
|269/ -15
|34.071
|$80,546.43
|T23
|Brandon Wu (+6600)
|269/ -15
|34.071
|$80,546.43
|T23
|Aaron Baddeley (+17500)
|269/ -15
|34.071
|$80,546.42
|T30
|Garrick Higgo (+12500)
|270/ -14
|25.750
|$60,800.00
|T30
|Patton Kizzire (+12500)
|270/ -14
|25.750
|$60,800.00
|T30
|Matthew NeSmith (+15000)
|270/ -14
|25.750
|$60,800.00
|T30
|Doc Redman (+25000)
|270/ -14
|25.750
|$60,800.00
|T34
|Stewart Cink (+25000)
|271/ -13
|18.000
|$45,441.67
|T34
|Tommy Gainey (n/a)
|271/ -13
|18.000
|$45,441.67
|T34
|Adam Hadwin (+5500)
|271/ -13
|18.000
|$45,441.67
|T34
|Martin Laird (+35000)
|271/ -13
|18.000
|$45,441.67
|T34
|Luke List (+10000)
|271/ -13
|18.000
|$45,441.67
|T34
|Augusto Núñez (+25000)
|271/ -13
|18.000
|$45,441.67
|T34
|Tom Kim (+1400)
|271/ -13
|18.000
|$45,441.66
|T34
|Henrik Norlander (+25000)
|271/ -13
|18.000
|$45,441.66
|T34
|Sam Stevens (+8000)
|271/ -13
|18.000
|$45,441.66
|T43
|Sangmoon Bae (+50000)
|272/ -12
|10.714
|$30,115.00
|T43
|Jonathan Byrd (+50000)
|272/ -12
|10.714
|$30,115.00
|T43
|Tom Hoge (+4000)
|272/ -12
|10.714
|$30,115.00
|T43
|Satoshi Kodaira (+35000)
|272/ -12
|10.714
|$30,115.00
|T43
|Matt Kuchar (+2500)
|272/ -12
|10.714
|$30,115.00
|T43
|Justin Lower (+30000)
|272/ -12
|10.714
|$30,115.00
|T43
|Robby Shelton (+12500)
|272/ -12
|10.714
|$30,115.00
|T50
|Ryan Armour (+35000)
|273/ -11
|6.021
|$22,216.43
|T50
|Cameron Champ (+12500)
|273/ -11
|6.021
|$22,216.43
|T50
|Harrison Endycott (+50000)
|273/ -11
|6.021
|$22,216.43
|T50
|Tano Goya (+30000)
|273/ -11
|6.021
|$22,216.43
|T50
|James Hahn (+20000)
|273/ -11
|6.021
|$22,216.43
|T50
|Scott Harrington (+50000)
|273/ -11
|6.021
|$22,216.43
|T50
|K.H. Lee (+2200)
|273/ -11
|6.021
|$22,216.43
|T50
|Adam Long (+17500)
|273/ -11
|6.021
|$22,216.43
|T50
|Taylor Montgomery (+4000)
|273/ -11
|6.021
|$22,216.43
|T50
|Sean O'Hair (+22500)
|273/ -11
|6.021
|$22,216.43
|T50
|Chad Ramey (+35000)
|273/ -11
|6.021
|$22,216.43
|T50
|Chris Stroud (+40000)
|273/ -11
|6.021
|$22,216.43
|T50
|S.H. Kim (+6600)
|273/ -11
|6.021
|$22,216.42
|T50
|Aaron Wise (+5000)
|273/ -11
|6.021
|$22,216.42
|T64
|Ryan Brehm (+75000)
|274/ -10
|4.000
|$20,425.00
|T64
|Parker Coody (+75000)
|274/ -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$20,425.00
|T64
|William McGirt (+50000)
|274/ -10
|4.000
|$20,425.00
|T67
|David Micheluzzi (+30000)
|275/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,855.00
|T67
|Andrew Novak (+12500)
|275/ -9
|3.400
|$19,855.00
|T67
|Robert Streb (+40000)
|275/ -9
|3.400
|$19,855.00
|T70
|Greg Chalmers (+100000)
|276/ -8
|2.850
|$19,190.00
|T70
|Will Gordon (+6600)
|276/ -8
|2.850
|$19,190.00
|T70
|Jim Herman (+75000)
|276/ -8
|2.850
|$19,190.00
|T70
|Davis Thompson (+15000)
|276/ -8
|2.850
|$19,190.00
|T74
|Bill Haas (+50000)
|277/ -7
|2.500
|$18,525.00
|T74
|S.Y. Noh (+30000)
|277/ -7
|2.500
|$18,525.00
|T74
|Jimmy Walker (+8000)
|277/ -7
|2.500
|$18,525.00
|T77
|Brice Garnett (+20000)
|278/ -6
|2.250
|$18,050.00
|T77
|Fabián Gómez (+60000)
|278/ -6
|2.250
|$18,050.00
|T79
|Lucas Glover (+25000)
|280/ -4
|1.950
|$17,480.00
|T79
|Kelly Kraft (+100000)
|280/ -4
|1.950
|$17,480.00
|T79
|Roger Sloan (+40000)
|280/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,480.00
|T79
|Vince Whaley (+25000)
|280/ -4
|1.950
|$17,480.00
|T83
|Brent Grant (+40000)
|281/ -3
|1.650
|$16,910.00
|T83
|Harry Hall (+10000)
|281/ -3
|1.650
|$16,910.00
