Matchup Minute: Ride the ball-striking wave with Tom Kim at TPC Craig Ranch

The ball-striking is coming back for Kim, gaining an average of 2.2 strokes off the tee and just under 2.5 strokes with his irons over his previous two starts. A missed cut at the RBC Heritage was a headscratcher, but his putter’s been ice-cold – which can wreak havoc on other parts of your game if you lose confidence on the greens. Still, a top-25 at the challenging, long track of Quail Hollow was a solid bounce back for the No. 19 golfer in the world. Jason Day (-126) is playing fantastic, and he’s won this event in the past, but it was before it moved to TPC Craig Ranch. In the two years the tournament’s been in McKinney, Day’s finishes are 51-MC. Kim finished 17th here last season, gaining 5.7 strokes with his irons. Back the Korean sensation in this matchup of international stars.