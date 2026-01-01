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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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Stats

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Driving Leaders

Scottie Scheffler
USA
SG: Tee-to-Green

1st • Scottie Scheffler

1.674
Neal Shipley
USA
SG: Off-the-Tee

1st • Neal Shipley

0.758
Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
Total Driving

1st • Alex Fitzpatrick

47
Aldrich Potgieter
RSA
Driving Distance

1st • Aldrich Potgieter

331.1
Russell Henley
USA
Driving Accuracy Percentage

1st • Russell Henley

72.59%
Aldrich Potgieter
RSA
Ball Speed

1st • Aldrich Potgieter

190.05

Distance (All Drives)

Marek Fleming
USA
Longest Drives

1st • Marek Fleming

465
Aldrich Potgieter
RSA
Driving Distance

1st • Aldrich Potgieter

331.1
Aldrich Potgieter
RSA
Driving Pct. 320+ (Measured)

1st • Aldrich Potgieter

72.22%
Zecheng Dou
CHN
Driving Pct. 300-320 (Measured)

1st • Zecheng Dou

45.97%
Aldrich Potgieter
RSA
Driving Pct. 300+ (Measured)

1st • Aldrich Potgieter

92.86%
Andrew Putnam
USA
Driving Pct. 280-300 (Measured)

1st • Andrew Putnam

49.29%
Brandt Snedeker
USA
Driving Pct. 260-280 (Measured)

1st • Brandt Snedeker

34.31%
Davis Chatfield
USA
Driving Pct. 240-260 (Measured)

1st • Davis Chatfield

12.96%
Brandt Snedeker
USA
Driving Pct. <= 240 (Measured)

1st • Brandt Snedeker

1.96%
Rory McIlroy
NIR
Driving Distance - All Drives

1st • Rory McIlroy

311.4
Aldrich Potgieter
RSA
Driving Pct. 320+ (All Drives)

1st • Aldrich Potgieter

45.60%
Keith Mitchell
USA
Driving Pct. 300-320 (All Drives)

1st • Keith Mitchell

35.29%
Aldrich Potgieter
RSA
Driving Pct. 300+ (All Drives)

1st • Aldrich Potgieter

67.47%
David Lipsky
USA
Driving Pct. 280-300 (All Drives)

1st • David Lipsky

39.88%
Brandt Snedeker
USA
Driving Pct. 260-280 (All Drives)

1st • Brandt Snedeker

34.80%
Andrew Putnam
USA
Driving Pct. 240-260 (All Drives)

1st • Andrew Putnam

16.63%
Adam Svensson
CAN
Driving Pct. <= 240 (All Drives)

1st • Adam Svensson

6.88%
Aldrich Potgieter
RSA
Percentage of Yardage covered by Tee Shots

1st • Aldrich Potgieter

66.64%
Keith Mitchell
USA
Percentage of Yardage covered by Tee Shots - Par 4's

1st • Keith Mitchell

69.94%
Aldrich Potgieter
RSA
Percentage of Yardage covered by Tee Shots - Par 5's

1st • Aldrich Potgieter

57.72%
Driving Distance Report

Driving Distance Report

Distance (Measured Drives)

Aldrich Potgieter
RSA
Driving Distance

1st • Aldrich Potgieter

331.1
Aldrich Potgieter
RSA
Driving Pct. 320+ (Measured)

1st • Aldrich Potgieter

72.22%
Zecheng Dou
CHN
Driving Pct. 300-320 (Measured)

1st • Zecheng Dou

45.97%
Aldrich Potgieter
RSA
Driving Pct. 300+ (Measured)

1st • Aldrich Potgieter

92.86%
Andrew Putnam
USA
Driving Pct. 280-300 (Measured)

1st • Andrew Putnam

49.29%
Brandt Snedeker
USA
Driving Pct. 260-280 (Measured)

1st • Brandt Snedeker

34.31%
Davis Chatfield
USA
Driving Pct. 240-260 (Measured)

1st • Davis Chatfield

12.96%
Brandt Snedeker
USA
Driving Pct. <= 240 (Measured)

1st • Brandt Snedeker

1.96%

Accuracy

Russell Henley
USA
Driving Accuracy Percentage

1st • Russell Henley

72.59%
Russell Henley
USA
Rough Tendency

1st • Russell Henley

19.22%
Viktor Hovland
NOR
Left Rough Tendency

1st • Viktor Hovland

7.82%
Russell Henley
USA
Right Rough Tendency

1st • Russell Henley

8.94%
Aldrich Potgieter
RSA
Right Rough Tendency (RTP Score)

1st • Aldrich Potgieter

-.105
Brooks Koepka
USA
Left Rough Tendency (RTP Score)

1st • Brooks Koepka

-.183
Adrien Saddier
FRA
Fairway Bunker Tendency

1st • Adrien Saddier

3.7
Joel Dahmen
USA
Missed Fairway Percent - Other

1st • Joel Dahmen

1.64%
Russell Henley
USA
Hit Fairway Percentage

1st • Russell Henley

72.63%
Russell Henley
USA
Distance from Edge of Fairway

1st • Russell Henley

16' 11"
Matt McCarty
USA
Distance from Center of Fairway

1st • Matt McCarty

17' 2"
Viktor Hovland
NOR
Left Tendency

1st • Viktor Hovland

33.8
Nick Dunlap
USA
Right Tendency

1st • Nick Dunlap

32.3
Joel Dahmen
USA
Good Drive Percentage

1st • Joel Dahmen

86.78%

Radar

Gary Woodland
USA
Club Head Speed

1st • Gary Woodland

127.60
Aldrich Potgieter
RSA
Ball Speed

1st • Aldrich Potgieter

190.05
Corey Conners
CAN
Smash Factor

1st • Corey Conners

1.515
Davis Chatfield
USA
Launch Angle

1st • Davis Chatfield

13.95
Nick Dunlap
USA
Spin Rate

1st • Nick Dunlap

3,356.3
Aldrich Potgieter
RSA
Distance to Apex

1st • Aldrich Potgieter

210.5
Keegan Bradley
USA
Apex Height

1st • Keegan Bradley

133' 8"
Keegan Bradley
USA
Hang Time

1st • Keegan Bradley

7.7
Aldrich Potgieter
RSA
Carry Distance

1st • Aldrich Potgieter

316.1
Keegan Bradley
USA
Carry Efficiency

1st • Keegan Bradley

2.562
Kensei Hirata
JPN
Total Distance Efficiency

1st • Kensei Hirata

2.712
Davis Chatfield
USA
Total Driving Efficiency

1st • Davis Chatfield

5

Scoring

Aldrich Potgieter
RSA
Right Rough Tendency (RTP Score)

1st • Aldrich Potgieter

-.105
Brooks Koepka
USA
Left Rough Tendency (RTP Score)

1st • Brooks Koepka

-.183
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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