Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2021 Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational
Personal
- Is a volunteer at Brother Bill’s Helping Hand, the College Golf Fellowship and watermark Church.
- Uncle Todd Haney played five seasons as an infielder for the Chicago Cubs, Montreal Expos and New York Mets.
- Brother, Mitchell, a former collegiate golfer at Rice, is a PGA TOUR Latinoamerica member.
- Received the Presidents Volunteer Service Award, bestowed by the President of the United States and established to honor volunteers who give hundreds of hours per year helping others through the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation.
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational: Won a professional event in only his third career start, taking the second-round lead at Bolingbrook GC in July. Shot a third-round 63 to open a five-shot bulge with 18 holes to play. Moved seven strokes ahead midway through his final round before three consecutive bogeys trimmed his advantage to two strokes. Rebounded and closed in style, making a 12-foot birdie putt on his final hole to defeat Joey Savoie by three strokes.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Earned Forme Tour status by finishing eighth on the final PGA TOUR University rankings.
Amateur Highlights
- Left SMU as the Mustangs’ career scoring-average leader (71.41).
- Won two college tournaments. At the 2019 AAC Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, used three rounds in the 60s—including a pair of 66s to open the event—to coast to a six-shot triumph over Austin Squires. Also was the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate medalist, sharing the honor with Jonathan Yaun, Charles Pilon and Charles Osborn. The quartet finished at 11-under.
- Won the Southern Amateur Championship at Maridoe GC in Carrolton, Texas. Shot a final-round 66 to finish in a tie with David Perkins, who he bested in a playoff.
- In association with the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, the Golf Coaches Association of America and Srixon/Cleveland Golf, won the 2021 Byron Nelson Award, chosen from a pool of college seniors who demonstrates “character, integrity and citizenship throughout their college golf careers.”