Mac Meissner betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Mac Meissner finished tied for 25th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon his performance from last year's Bank of Utah Championship.
Meissner's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|66-69-70-66
|-13
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T27
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T25
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T37
|67-71-66-71
|-13
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
|52.5
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|4.8
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29.0
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43.0
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Meissner has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.535 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 1.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.257
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.316
|0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.298
|0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.061
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.297
|1.592
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.257 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.316 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner delivered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
- Meissner has accumulated 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.