36M AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Mac Meissner finished tied for 25th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon his performance from last year's Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Meissner's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2566-69-70-66-13

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT2769-69-67-67-8--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT2566-69-70-66-13--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3767-71-66-71-13--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT1265-70-67-67-1152.5
    July 28, 20243M OpenT5971-69-67-74-34.8
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT1669-66-68-68-1729.0
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT2067-68-66-66-1743.0
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • Meissner has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.535 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 1.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.2570.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3160.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.2980.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0610.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2971.592

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.257 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.316 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner delivered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
    • Meissner has accumulated 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

