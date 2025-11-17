PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Mac Meissner returns to competition at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) for The RSM Classic, taking place Nov. 20-23, 2025. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Meissner at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Meissner's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2767-69-68-69-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2773-68-67-69-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1467-69-69-69-14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4771-72-73-68-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship265-63-70-66-16300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-67-67-68-1652
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-69-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Meissner has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 1.500 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.2140.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3470.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2890.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.0670.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3541.500

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.214 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.347 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Meissner excelled around the greens this season with a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.75% ranked 20th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Meissner delivered a -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
    • Meissner has earned 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Capan III among rookies trying to keep TOUR card at The RSM Classic

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    2025 The RSM Classic preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW