Mac Meissner betting profile: The RSM Classic
Mac Meissner returns to competition at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) for The RSM Classic, taking place Nov. 20-23, 2025. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Meissner's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|67-69-68-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|73-68-67-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|71-72-73-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|65-63-70-66
|-16
|300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|52
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Meissner has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 1.500 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.214
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.347
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.289
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.067
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.354
|1.500
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.214 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.347 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Meissner excelled around the greens this season with a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.75% ranked 20th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Meissner delivered a -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
- Meissner has earned 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of The RSM Classic.
