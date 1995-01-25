Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2018
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2019 Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship
Personal
- Won the Division II 2017 Jack Nicklaus Award and the 2017 Individual National Championship. Recorded 13 wins while at West Florida.
- Has a golden retriever named Reese.
- Loves taste-testing tacos and surfing. Wants to own his own coffee/taco shop one day.
- His fiance drove him to school growing up because he was friends with her sister. Seven years later on the night before Thanksgiving in 2016, they met out at a bar and the rest is history.
- Earliest golf memory is playing with his brother at Meadowbrook Golf Club in Gainesville, Florida when he was 7.
- Always has the same breakfast every day of competition.
- Not a lot of people know his brother is 8 years older than him and his sister is 21 years older.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Carded back-to-back 66s on the weekend en route to finish T5 at 13-under 267 at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth.
- LECOM Suncoast Classic: Making his Korn Ferry Tour debut after Monday Qualifying into the LECOM Suncoast Classic, carded weekend rounds of 65-67 to finish T4 at 20-under 268.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Carded back-to-back 66s on the weekend en route to finish T5 at 13-under 267 at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth.
-
LECOM Suncoast Classic: Making his Korn Ferry Tour debut after Monday Qualifying into the LECOM Suncoast Classic, carded weekend rounds of 65-67 to finish T4 at 20-under 268.
2019 Season
Only recorded two top-10s all season, but one of those was a win. Final top-10 came in the season-ending event that led to a No. 14 position on the Order of Merit.
-
Shell Championship: Finished T10 at the season-ending event at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course, thanks to a pair of 68s to open the event.
-
Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship: Opened with a 2-under 69 at São Paulo GC then shot a career-best 61 in the second round to take the 36-hole lead. Played stellar golf the rest of the way, holding the 54-hole lead and coming from behind on the back nine Sunday, making two late birdies—on Nos. 16 and 17—to pass Augusto Nunez. Held on despite a bogey on No. 18 to win his first professional title. Was planning on heading back to the U.S. to play in the first stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, but the win allowed him to remain in Latin America for the remainder of the season.
-
CoBank Colorado Open: Had a solid showing in Denver in late-July. Shot rounds of 69-64-72-66 to T4 with fellow PGA TOUR Latinoamerica player Tom Whitney, Christopher Petefish and Ryan McCormick, at 17-under.
-
Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Jared Wolfe, 2 and 1.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Had a strong tournament in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla., in mid-January. Had four par-or-better rounds–including three under-par scores–to finish T2 with Dawson Armstrong, a stroke behind winner Neal Ajubita. Performance earned him a full exemption through the season's first half.
2018 Season
Played a full season on the Mackenzie Tour after finishing T5 at the Canada Qualifying Tournament. Had a disappointing first season, missing seven cuts in 10 starts, all three of his made cuts resulting in T28s.
Amateur Highlights
- Attended the University of West Florida, where he was the NCAA individual champion, claiming the Arnold Palmer National Individual Champion Award.
- He was also the 2017 Jack Nicklaus Award winner, presented to the top Division II golfer.
- Earned Ping All-America first-team honors his sophomore, junior and senior years.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- Forme Tour: 2018
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019