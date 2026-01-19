PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Chandler Blanchet betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chandler Blanchet has not competed in The American Express tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making an impression in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Blanchet at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This marks Blanchet's first time competing in The American Express tournament in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Blanchet's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-73+7--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--

    Blanchet's recent performances

    • Blanchet's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he missed the cut with a score of 7-over.
    • He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Blanchet has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.805-0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.063-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-1.052-0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-2.2980.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-4.092-0.531

    Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.805 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.5 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sports a 0.063 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -2.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 8.33% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

