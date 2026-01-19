Chandler Blanchet betting profile: The American Express
Chandler Blanchet has not competed in The American Express tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making an impression in the 2026 tournament.
At The American Express
- This marks Blanchet's first time competing in The American Express tournament in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he missed the cut with a score of 7-over.
- He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.805
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.063
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-1.052
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-2.298
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-4.092
|-0.531
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.805 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.5 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sports a 0.063 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -2.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 8.33% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of The American Express.
