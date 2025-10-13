WiretoWire: Xander Schauffele edges out Max Greyserman in Japan

Xander Schauffele has been one of the most consistently successful PGA TOUR stars over the last half-decade – but even he had some doubts lately after battling an injury at the beginning of the year and being sidelined for two months. This past August marked the first time in his career that he didn’t make the TOUR Championship. With the end of 2025 in his sights, he wasn’t sure what was in store. Then Schauffele returned to Japan, a place special to him and his family, and found the Schauffele of old.