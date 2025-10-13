WiretoWire: Xander Schauffele edges out Max Greyserman in Japan
Xander Schauffele's news conference after winning Baycurrent
Xander Schauffele has been one of the most consistently successful PGA TOUR stars over the last half-decade – but even he had some doubts lately after battling an injury at the beginning of the year and being sidelined for two months. This past August marked the first time in his career that he didn’t make the TOUR Championship. With the end of 2025 in his sights, he wasn’t sure what was in store. Then Schauffele returned to Japan, a place special to him and his family, and found the Schauffele of old.
Schauffele won for the 10th time in his PGA TOUR career Sunday, firing a final-round 64 at the Baycurrent Classic to win by one over Max Greyserman, who notched his fifth career runner-up finish and second consecutive runner-up in Japan. Schauffele is the 119th player in TOUR history to reach 10 wins, and with the trophy, he moved from No. 4 to No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Matt McCarty had the round of the day in his final start ahead of his title defense at the Bank of Utah Championship, carding an 11-under 60 to break the tournament scoring record for 18 holes.
Dreams made at 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Championship
The 20 newest members of the PGA TOUR were decided Sunday at the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. Chandler Blanchet, who was declared #TOURBound earlier this month, birdied the first three holes of the final round en route to a 6-under 66 to secure the title in French Lick, Indiana, earning his second victory of the 2025 season.
Johnny Keefer finished the season top of the Korn Ferry Tour Points List after a year that saw him win twice after graduating from PGA TOUR Americas, and he also earned exemptions into the 2026 U.S. Open and THE PLAYERS Championship. This year’s graduating class features 12 players who will be PGA TOUR rookies for the 2026 season, including Keefer, Blanchet, Zach Bauchou and Christo Lamprecht. As the dust settled, Sweden's Pontus Nyholm secured the 20th and final spot on the Points List.
Video of the week
Korn Ferry Tour Championship Card Ceremony
2025 PGA TOUR card ceremony at Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Join in the celebration as 20 players are awarded their PGA TOUR cards after the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, including Neal Shipley, Christo Lamprecht and Johnny Keefer.
Mic check
“I think every player in any sport at some point in time you feel like you're on top of the world and then you feel like, not that you've lost it, but you feel less confident.” – Xander Schauffele following his win at the Baycurrent Classic, marking his first victory in 2025 after battling an injury at the start of the season that sidelined him for two months.