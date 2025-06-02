Chandler Blanchet betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Chandler Blanchet of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Chandler Blanchet returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Blanchet will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event.
Blanchet's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|67-69-69-70
|-10
|2022
|T31
|69-68-69-68
|-11
|2020
|MC
|74-69
|E
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Blanchet's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Blanchet's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 31st at 11-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet's best finish in his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the Black Desert Championship, where he scored 1-under.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Blanchet's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
