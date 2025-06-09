PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chandler Blanchet betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchet of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Chandler Blanchet of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Chandler Blanchet is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. The tournament runs from June 12-15, with players vying for victory on the challenging 7,372-yard, par-70 course.

    Latest odds for Blanchet at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Blanchet's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Chandler Blanchet's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-70-1--

    Chandler Blanchet's recent performances

    • Blanchet's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Black Desert Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • Blanchet has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blanchet has averaged -0.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chandler Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.341

    Chandler Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

    • Based on his last five starts, Blanchet has averaged -0.146 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blanchet has posted an average of -0.197 over his last five tournaments.
    • Blanchet has shown a slight positive in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, with an average of 0.017 in his past five events.
    • On the greens, Blanchet has averaged -0.016 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments.
    • Overall, Blanchet's Strokes Gained: Total average stands at -0.341 for his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

