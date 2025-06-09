Chandler Blanchet betting profile: U.S. Open

Based on his last five starts, Blanchet has averaged -0.146 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blanchet has posted an average of -0.197 over his last five tournaments.

Blanchet has shown a slight positive in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, with an average of 0.017 in his past five events.

On the greens, Blanchet has averaged -0.016 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments.