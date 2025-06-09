Chandler Blanchet betting profile: U.S. Open
Chandler Blanchet of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Chandler Blanchet is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. The tournament runs from June 12-15, with players vying for victory on the challenging 7,372-yard, par-70 course.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Blanchet's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Chandler Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Chandler Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Black Desert Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Blanchet has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.341
Chandler Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Based on his last five starts, Blanchet has averaged -0.146 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blanchet has posted an average of -0.197 over his last five tournaments.
- Blanchet has shown a slight positive in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, with an average of 0.017 in his past five events.
- On the greens, Blanchet has averaged -0.016 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments.
- Overall, Blanchet's Strokes Gained: Total average stands at -0.341 for his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.