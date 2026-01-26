Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Chandler Blanchet of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 12, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Chandler Blanchet has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Blanchet's first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-74
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The American Express, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.125 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.425
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.293
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|169
|-1.228
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-2.234
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-3.594
|-1.125
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.425 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sported a 0.293 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -2.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.80, and he ranked 165th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- Blanchet has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.56% (131st) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
