Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, The Open Championship (thru 2024-2025)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2014

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2018 Quicken Loans National, The Open Championship

2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

International Victories (5)

2006 Telecom Italia Open [Eur]

2010 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions [Eur]

2012 Open de Espana [Eur]

2016 Italian Open [Eur]

2018 BMW PGA Championship [Eur]

Additional Victories (1)

2009 OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup [with Edoardo Molinari]

National Teams

2004 Arnold Palmer Cup

2002, 2004 Eisenhower Trophy

2011 Royal Trophy

2010, 2012, 2018 Ryder Cup

2009, 2011, 2013 Seve Trophy

2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2016 World Cup

Personal

Caddied for brother Edoardo at the 2006 Masters who was paired with Tiger Woods in the opening round.

Is fluent in three languages including his native Italian, English and Spanish.

Massive soccer fan and has two teams: the Italian Serie A team Inter Milan, and the West Ham United of the English Premier League.

Special Interests

Soccer, cooking

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR after the suspension of the season due to COVID-19, finishing No. 193 in the FedExCup standings and failing to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his sixth season as a member. Made six starts prior to the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship, highlighted by top-25s at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions (T22) and Safeway Open (T23).

2019 Season

Earned his third career PGA TOUR title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, advancing to the BMW Championship for the third time and finishing the season No. 40 in the FedExCup standings. Missed just one cut in 15 starts and collected three top-10s.

Masters Tournament: Shared the 36-hole lead and held a two-stroke 54-hole lead at the Masters Tournament before closing with a 2-over 74 to finish T5. Had never previously finished better than T19 in seven starts at the event. Played 49 consecutive holes without a bogey (No. 12/R1 through No. 6/R4), one shy of the tournament record entering the week (50/Stuart Appleby/2001).

Shared the 36-hole lead and held a two-stroke 54-hole lead at the Masters Tournament before closing with a 2-over 74 to finish T5. Had never previously finished better than T19 in seven starts at the event. Played 49 consecutive holes without a bogey (No. 12/R1 through No. 6/R4), one shy of the tournament record entering the week (50/Stuart Appleby/2001). World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Made it to the Semifinals of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, but was defeated by eventual-champion Kevin Kisner. Took third-place honors by beating Lucas Bjerregaard, 4 and 2, in the Consolation Match. Went undefeated in Group Play. Defeated Paul Casey, 5 and 4, in the fourth round and Kevin Na, 6 and 5, to advance to the Semifinals.

Made it to the Semifinals of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, but was defeated by eventual-champion Kevin Kisner. Took third-place honors by beating Lucas Bjerregaard, 4 and 2, in the Consolation Match. Went undefeated in Group Play. Defeated Paul Casey, 5 and 4, in the fourth round and Kevin Na, 6 and 5, to advance to the Semifinals. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Posted the low round of the week with a final-round bogey-free 8-under 64, highlighted by a 43-foot, 9-inch birdie putt on the 72nd hole, to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard by two strokes over 54-hole leader Matthew Fitzpatrick. Came from five strokes back to win for the third time on the PGA TOUR in a 12-start stretch. The win was the fourth consecutive by an international player at Bay Hill, with Molinari headlining the all-international top-five players on the leaderboard. Claimed his third PGA TOUR victory at the age of 36 years, 4 months, 2 days in his 132nd start. Victory came in his seventh start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and was his fourth top-10 at Bay Hill. Began the day five strokes back to earn the victory, one stroke shy of the tournament-best six-stroke comeback win entering the week (Tom Kite/1982, Gary Koch/1984). Finished his final round at 4:23 p.m., more than 100 minutes before play concluded for the day. Final-round 64 matched Rory McIlroy's winning final round in 2018 and was one stroke shy of low final-round by a winner at the event entering the week (63/Gary Koch/1984). Led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (1.268 per round). Became the second player of the season to make an ace and go on to win (J.B. Holmes/Genesis Open), doing so on the par-3 seventh in the first round.

2018 Season

Earned first two career PGA TOUR victories and became the first Italian to win a major championship en route to his debut at the TOUR Championship. Concluded the season No. 17 in the FedExCup standings after five top-10s and 17 made cuts in 20 starts. Represented Europe at the Ryder Cup for the third time and went 5-0-0, becoming the first player in history to win five points in the Ryder Cup and win a major in the same year.

DP World Tour Championship: Finished 26th at the DP World Tour Championship and was crowned European Tour's Race to Dubai champion. Became the first Italian in European Tour history to win the Race to Dubai title.

Finished 26th at the DP World Tour Championship and was crowned European Tour's Race to Dubai champion. Became the first Italian in European Tour history to win the Race to Dubai title. Ryder Cup: In his third Ryder Cup appearance, became the first European player to win all five matches in a single Ryder Cup and led the European Team to a 17.5-10.5 victory over the United States at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Partnered with Tommy Fleetwood in the opening four matches and went undefeated in the Four-ball and Foursomes formats. The duo became the first European pairing to go 4-0 in team matches. Secured the clinching point for the European Team with a 4-and-2 Singles victory over Phil Mickelson.

In his third Ryder Cup appearance, became the first European player to win all five matches in a single Ryder Cup and led the European Team to a 17.5-10.5 victory over the United States at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Partnered with Tommy Fleetwood in the opening four matches and went undefeated in the Four-ball and Foursomes formats. The duo became the first European pairing to go 4-0 in team matches. Secured the clinching point for the European Team with a 4-and-2 Singles victory over Phil Mickelson. BMW Championship: Finished T8 at the BMW Championship for his first top-10 in a FedExCup Playoffs event. Week was highlighted by a second-round 63.

Finished T8 at the BMW Championship for his first top-10 in a FedExCup Playoffs event. Week was highlighted by a second-round 63. PGA Championship: Looking to win back-to-back major championships, posted scores of 68-67-68-67–270 (-10) at the PGA Championship to claim a share of sixth place with Thomas Pieters, Gary Woodland and defending champion Justin Thomas. Was one of just three players to play Sunday's final round at Bellerive Country Club without a bogey.

Looking to win back-to-back major championships, posted scores of 68-67-68-67–270 (-10) at the PGA Championship to claim a share of sixth place with Thomas Pieters, Gary Woodland and defending champion Justin Thomas. Was one of just three players to play Sunday's final round at Bellerive Country Club without a bogey. The Open Championship: Claimed his first major title with an 8-under 276 tournament total to win by two over four players at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie. Became the first Italian to win a major championship, and first non-American since Spain's Sergio Garcia at the 2017 Masters Tournament. Victory was his second PGA TOUR title in his 123rd start at 35 years, 8 months, 14 days. Marked his third win in last six worldwide starts. Entered the final round three strokes off the lead. After 13 straight pars in the final round while playing with Tiger Woods in the third-to-last pairing, took the solo-lead with a birdie at No. 14 at 7-under, one ahead of six players at 6-under, including Justin Rose, who was the clubhouse leader. Added a second birdie at No. 18, holing from five feet to shoot the only bogey-free final round and post 8-under. A third-round 6-under 65 marked his career low in The Open. Played the final 37 holes without a bogey, the only player in the field with two bogey-free rounds. With 17 birdies for the week, tied for most with Brooks Koepka and Cameron Davis.

Claimed his first major title with an 8-under 276 tournament total to win by two over four players at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie. Became the first Italian to win a major championship, and first non-American since Spain's Sergio Garcia at the 2017 Masters Tournament. Victory was his second PGA TOUR title in his 123rd start at 35 years, 8 months, 14 days. Marked his third win in last six worldwide starts. Entered the final round three strokes off the lead. After 13 straight pars in the final round while playing with Tiger Woods in the third-to-last pairing, took the solo-lead with a birdie at No. 14 at 7-under, one ahead of six players at 6-under, including Justin Rose, who was the clubhouse leader. Added a second birdie at No. 18, holing from five feet to shoot the only bogey-free final round and post 8-under. A third-round 6-under 65 marked his career low in The Open. Played the final 37 holes without a bogey, the only player in the field with two bogey-free rounds. With 17 birdies for the week, tied for most with Brooks Koepka and Cameron Davis. John Deere Classic: In his first start at the John Deere Classic, finished T2 at 19-under 265. Was looking to become the first player to have his first two victories come in back-to-back starts since 2008 (Camilo Villegas/BMW Championship, TOUR Championship).

In his first start at the John Deere Classic, finished T2 at 19-under 265. Was looking to become the first player to have his first two victories come in back-to-back starts since 2008 (Camilo Villegas/BMW Championship, TOUR Championship). Quicken Loans National: Recorded a final-round 62 to win the Quicken Loans National by eight strokes over Ryan Armour, for his first career PGA TOUR victory. Became the first Italian to win on TOUR since Toney Penna in 1947. Bettered previous tournament records for 72-hole score (259), 54-hole score (197; tied with Abraham Ancer after three rounds) and margin of victory (8). Recorded four under-par scores (67-65-65-62) for the first time since the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open. Finished T8 in only previous start at the event (2016).

Recorded a final-round 62 to win the Quicken Loans National by eight strokes over Ryan Armour, for his first career PGA TOUR victory. Became the first Italian to win on TOUR since Toney Penna in 1947. Bettered previous tournament records for 72-hole score (259), 54-hole score (197; tied with Abraham Ancer after three rounds) and margin of victory (8). Recorded four under-par scores (67-65-65-62) for the first time since the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open. Finished T8 in only previous start at the event (2016). Italian Open: Finished runner-up and came one shot shy of earning back-to-back European Tour wins at the Italian Open. Sunk a 30-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole en route to a final round 6-under 65. Finished at 21-under, one stroke behind champion Thorbjorn Olesen.

Finished runner-up and came one shot shy of earning back-to-back European Tour wins at the Italian Open. Sunk a 30-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole en route to a final round 6-under 65. Finished at 21-under, one stroke behind champion Thorbjorn Olesen. BMW PGA Championship [Eur]: Earned his fifth European Tour victory in his 310th appearance and claimed his first Rolex Series victory at the BMW PGA Championship. Finished two shots ahead of 2014 champion Rory McIlroy at 17-under. Marked the first Italian victory in the event since Matteo Manassero in 2013.

Earned his fifth European Tour victory in his 310th appearance and claimed his first Rolex Series victory at the BMW PGA Championship. Finished two shots ahead of 2014 champion Rory McIlroy at 17-under. Marked the first Italian victory in the event since Matteo Manassero in 2013. Hero World Challenge: Making his first start at the Hero World Challenge, posted rounds of 69-68-71-70 to finish alone in eighth place and eight strokes behind champion Rickie Fowler.

2017 Season

Claimed five top-10 finishes in 18 starts, highlighted by a T2 finish at the PGA Championship. Advanced to the third of four FedExCup Playoffs events before ending his season ranked 37th in the FedExCup standings.

BMW Championship: Posted scores of 68-65-72-68--273 (-11) to finish T12 at the BMW Championship and end his season ranked 37th in the FedExCup standings.

Posted scores of 68-65-72-68--273 (-11) to finish T12 at the BMW Championship and end his season ranked 37th in the FedExCup standings. PGA Championship: Finished T2 at the PGA Championship (two strokes behind Justin Thomas) to equal the best finish in a major championship by an Italian. The runner-up finish represented a career-best finish in his 105 PGA TOUR starts. In 33 major championship appearances, two of his top-10 finishes have come at the PGA Championship.

Finished T2 at the PGA Championship (two strokes behind Justin Thomas) to equal the best finish in a major championship by an Italian. The runner-up finish represented a career-best finish in his 105 PGA TOUR starts. In 33 major championship appearances, two of his top-10 finishes have come at the PGA Championship. THE PLAYERS Championship: Earned his third consecutive top-10 at THE PLAYERS Championship (2014/T6, 2016/T7, 2017/T6), finishing T6 in his seventh start at TPC Sawgrass. Finished ninth in his tournament debut in 2010, then missed three straight cuts from 2011-13.

Earned his third consecutive top-10 at THE PLAYERS Championship (2014/T6, 2016/T7, 2017/T6), finishing T6 in his seventh start at TPC Sawgrass. Finished ninth in his tournament debut in 2010, then missed three straight cuts from 2011-13. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T7 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational marked his third top-10 at Bay Hill in five appearances, a venue where he has never missed a cut.

T7 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational marked his third top-10 at Bay Hill in five appearances, a venue where he has never missed a cut. ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: Finished T6 at the ISPS HANDA World Cup with teammate Matteo Manassero on the Italy team at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Australia in late-November.

Finished T6 at the ISPS HANDA World Cup with teammate Matteo Manassero on the Italy team at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Australia in late-November. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Was one of seven players to make the trip from Shanghai to Las Vegas. Moved 40 spots up the leaderboard in the final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with a 61, besting his career-low score on TOUR by three strokes (64). Finished T4 in his first start in Las Vegas.

Was one of seven players to make the trip from Shanghai to Las Vegas. Moved 40 spots up the leaderboard in the final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with a 61, besting his career-low score on TOUR by three strokes (64). Finished T4 in his first start in Las Vegas. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: In his sixth start in the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and first start of the 2016-17 season, finished T6 in Shanghai, China.

2016 Season

Finished No. 111 in the FedExCup standings for the second consecutive season. Posted career-best numbers in starts (18), made cuts (14) and top-10 finishes (3). Played a limited schedule on the European Tour, making just five starts.

Italian Open: Claimed his fourth European Tour title (and first in over four years) with a one-stroke victory over Danny Willett at the Italian Open. With a final-round 65, became the first Italian to win his national Open twice (2006, 2016) since it became part of the European Tour in 1972. In the process, joined Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Sam Torrance, Ian Poulter, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño and Hennie Otto as multiple winners of the event since it joined the Tour in 1972.Â

Claimed his fourth European Tour title (and first in over four years) with a one-stroke victory over Danny Willett at the Italian Open. With a final-round 65, became the first Italian to win his national Open twice (2006, 2016) since it became part of the European Tour in 1972. In the process, joined Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Sam Torrance, Ian Poulter, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño and Hennie Otto as multiple winners of the event since it joined the Tour in 1972.Â The Barclays: Missed the cut at The Barclays in his first-ever start in a Playoffs event.

Missed the cut at The Barclays in his first-ever start in a Playoffs event. Quicken Loans National: Making his first-ever start at the Quicken Loans National, finished T8 at Congressional Country Club for his third (and final) top-10 finish of the season.

Making his first-ever start at the Quicken Loans National, finished T8 at Congressional Country Club for his third (and final) top-10 finish of the season. THE PLAYERS Championship: Continued feast or famine ways at THE PLAYERS Championship with a T7 finish representing his third top-10 finish in six starts at the event (T6/2014, 9-2010). Missed the cut in his other three starts (2011, 2012, 2013).

Continued feast or famine ways at THE PLAYERS Championship with a T7 finish representing his third top-10 finish in six starts at the event (T6/2014, 9-2010). Missed the cut in his other three starts (2011, 2012, 2013). Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Recorded his second top-10 finish in four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard, finishing T9 (T5 in 2014). In 16 rounds at Bay Hill, 14 have been par or better (75/R1/2013, 73/R4/2014).

2015 Season

In his first season as a PGA TOUR member (he played as a non-member from 2007-14), claimed five top-25 finishes, highlighted by a third-place showing in his 11th start. Finished 99th in the FedExCup standings to qualify for his first Playoffs. Elected not to compete due to the birth of his second child.

Open de France: Finished T6 with three others at the European Tour's Open de France in early July.

Finished T6 with three others at the European Tour's Open de France in early July. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: In his 11th start as a PGA TOUR member, recorded his second top-10 of the season with a T3 finish at the Memorial Tournament where he reunited with his 2012 Ryder Cup playing partner Justin Rose in the final group Sunday. Held the lead late in the final round until a double bogey-5 at the par-3 16th derailed his chances, leaving him two shots out of the David Lingmerth-Rose playoff that Lingmerth won.

In his 11th start as a PGA TOUR member, recorded his second top-10 of the season with a T3 finish at the Memorial Tournament where he reunited with his 2012 Ryder Cup playing partner Justin Rose in the final group Sunday. Held the lead late in the final round until a double bogey-5 at the par-3 16th derailed his chances, leaving him two shots out of the David Lingmerth-Rose playoff that Lingmerth won. BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Opened with a 7-under 65 at the BMW PGA Championship to take the 18-hole lead at the European Tour's flagship event. Followed with a second-round 69 to lead by one over Byeong Hun An. Through 36 holes, fell into a tie with An after shooting a 68, his third consecutive round in the 60s. Dropped into fifth place when he faltered on the final day, shooting a 2-over 74, nine strokes worse than what An shot on his way to victory.

Opened with a 7-under 65 at the BMW PGA Championship to take the 18-hole lead at the European Tour's flagship event. Followed with a second-round 69 to lead by one over Byeong Hun An. Through 36 holes, fell into a tie with An after shooting a 68, his third consecutive round in the 60s. Dropped into fifth place when he faltered on the final day, shooting a 2-over 74, nine strokes worse than what An shot on his way to victory. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Posted rounds of 64-71-67-67 to finish T10 at the Humana Challenge.

2014 Season

Made the cut in all 12 starts on the PGA TOUR as a non-member, highlighted by two top-10 finishes. Accepted Special Temporary Membership during the season, which allowed him to play in 12 events. Parlayed that into a top-125 finish on the non-member FedExCup points list to earn his 2014-15 TOUR card.

BMW PGA Championship: Shot a final-round 70 at the European Tour's BMW PGA Championship to T7 with four others at the Wentworth Club in England.

Shot a final-round 70 at the European Tour's BMW PGA Championship to T7 with four others at the Wentworth Club in England. THE PLAYERS Championship: In his fifth consecutive PLAYERS Championship outing, finished T6 after three straight years of missed cuts at TPC Sawgrass. Posted four rounds of par or better to achieve the top-10 result, the first time he had recorded all four rounds at no worse than par in the event.

In his fifth consecutive PLAYERS Championship outing, finished T6 after three straight years of missed cuts at TPC Sawgrass. Posted four rounds of par or better to achieve the top-10 result, the first time he had recorded all four rounds at no worse than par in the event. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his second top-10 in three starts at the Bay Hill event.

2013 Season

Limited action on the PGA TOUR. Recorded his first top-10 on the TOUR, and first in six career starts at The Open Championship, finishing T9.

ISPS Handa World Cup: Struggled in the opening and closing rounds of the ISPS Handa World Cup but played superb golf in the middle two rounds, with a 67-66 performance at Royal Melbourne GC in Australia to T8 with three others. Had a disappointing team showing in the event, pairing with Matteo Manassero to T20.

Struggled in the opening and closing rounds of the ISPS Handa World Cup but played superb golf in the middle two rounds, with a 67-66 performance at Royal Melbourne GC in Australia to T8 with three others. Had a disappointing team showing in the event, pairing with Matteo Manassero to T20. BMW Masters: Not only had the low final-round of the BMW Masters in Shanghai in late-October, his 8-under 64 at Lake Malaren GC was the tournament's low round. Even with the eight-birdie, one-eagle, two-bogey performance, he still fell a stroke shy of winner Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, a T2 with Thongchai Jaidee.

Not only had the low final-round of the BMW Masters in Shanghai in late-October, his 8-under 64 at Lake Malaren GC was the tournament's low round. Even with the eight-birdie, one-eagle, two-bogey performance, he still fell a stroke shy of winner Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, a T2 with Thongchai Jaidee. PGA Championship: Also made the cut at the PGA Championship (T33).

Also made the cut at the PGA Championship (T33). BMW PGA Championship: Added another T9 in May at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in England.

Added another T9 in May at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in England. Volvo World Match Play Championship: Was T5 at the Volvo World Match Play Championship, losing in the quarterfinals to Thomas Aiken.

Was T5 at the Volvo World Match Play Championship, losing in the quarterfinals to Thomas Aiken. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Was also T28 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship.

Was also T28 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. Volvo Golf Champions: Finished T9 at the European Tour's Volvo Golf Champions in mid-January.

2012 Season

Barclays Singapore Open: Had a strong showing late in the year at the Barclays Singapore Open, shooting rounds of 69-67-72-68 to finish T5 at Sentosa GC.

Had a strong showing late in the year at the Barclays Singapore Open, shooting rounds of 69-67-72-68 to finish T5 at Sentosa GC. Ryder Cup: Finished 0-2-1 in second career start for European team in the Ryder Cup. Earned half a point in his singles match against Tiger Woods as his squad claimed its second consecutive victory in the competition.

Finished 0-2-1 in second career start for European team in the Ryder Cup. Earned half a point in his singles match against Tiger Woods as his squad claimed its second consecutive victory in the competition. Johnnie Walker Championship: Added another top-10 in late-August, at the Johnnie Walker Championship in Scotland. Fired a final-round 67 at The Gleneagles Hotel to move into a T6.

Added another top-10 in late-August, at the Johnnie Walker Championship in Scotland. Fired a final-round 67 at The Gleneagles Hotel to move into a T6. Alstom Open de France: After a third-round 74 seemingly left him out of contention at the Alstom Open de France in July, he came back at Le National Golf in Paris with a Sunday 64 only to fall a stroke short of winner Marcel Siem. His runner-up performance moved him to seventh in the Race to Dubai standings.

After a third-round 74 seemingly left him out of contention at the Alstom Open de France in July, he came back at Le National Golf in Paris with a Sunday 64 only to fall a stroke short of winner Marcel Siem. His runner-up performance moved him to seventh in the Race to Dubai standings. Irish Open: Picked up a T10 at the Irish Open when he shot a final-round, 5-under 67 at Royal Portrush GC.

Picked up a T10 at the Irish Open when he shot a final-round, 5-under 67 at Royal Portrush GC. Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open: Took the first-round lead at the Scottish Open with a 62. Finished tied with Jeev Milkha Singh who birdied the first playoff hole to win.

Took the first-round lead at the Scottish Open with a 62. Finished tied with Jeev Milkha Singh who birdied the first playoff hole to win. BMW PGA Championship: Finished T7 at the BMW PGA Championship in England in late May.

Finished T7 at the BMW PGA Championship in England in late May. Open de Espana: Began the final round of the Open de Espana tied for sixth, four strokes behind leader Simon Dyson. Shot a final-round 65, nine strokes better than his Saturday score, to come from behind at Real Club de Golf de Sevilla to win going away, taking a three-stroke victory over Alejandro Canizares in early May. The victory was his second on the European Tour but his first in six years.

Began the final round of the Open de Espana tied for sixth, four strokes behind leader Simon Dyson. Shot a final-round 65, nine strokes better than his Saturday score, to come from behind at Real Club de Golf de Sevilla to win going away, taking a three-stroke victory over Alejandro Canizares in early May. The victory was his second on the European Tour but his first in six years. Volvo China Open: Was T6 at the Volvo China Open in April, finishing six strokes behind Branden Grace.

Was T6 at the Volvo China Open in April, finishing six strokes behind Branden Grace. Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Was T8 at the Abu Dhabi HSB Golf Championship in late January. Was in contention Sunday but could only muster a final-round, even-par 72 at Abu Dhabi GC.

2011 Season

OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Teamed with his brother, Edoardo, to represent Italy and defend the duo's OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup title. Italy finished 17th in the team event in China.

Teamed with his brother, Edoardo, to represent Italy and defend the duo's OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup title. Italy finished 17th in the team event in China. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: The 2010 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions winner recorded his only top-10 finish of the PGA TOUR season, with a T3 effort at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, set up in large part with matching 4-under 68s in the opening two rounds. Eventually finished three strokes behind Nick Watney in his bid to become just the second European (Darren Clarke) to win a World Golf Championships event.

The 2010 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions winner recorded his only top-10 finish of the PGA TOUR season, with a T3 effort at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, set up in large part with matching 4-under 68s in the opening two rounds. Eventually finished three strokes behind Nick Watney in his bid to become just the second European (Darren Clarke) to win a World Golf Championships event. BMW Italian Open: He enjoyed a good week in his home country, finishing T8 at the BMW Italian Open.

He enjoyed a good week in his home country, finishing T8 at the BMW Italian Open. Volvo World Match Play Championship: Enjoyed four top-10s on the European Tour, with a T5 at the Volvo World Match Play Championship his top showing.

2010 Season

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Battled Lee Westwood, then the world's No. 1-ranked player all week before eventually prevailing at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai. He matched scores with Westwood in the second, third and final rounds but won the tournament with a first-round 65 at Sheshan International GC to Westwood's 66.

Battled Lee Westwood, then the world's No. 1-ranked player all week before eventually prevailing at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai. He matched scores with Westwood in the second, third and final rounds but won the tournament with a first-round 65 at Sheshan International GC to Westwood's 66. Ryder Cup: Earned a playing spot on the European Ryder Cup team and compiled a 0-2-1 record during the European victory.

Earned a playing spot on the European Ryder Cup team and compiled a 0-2-1 record during the European victory. THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished ninth at THE PLAYERS Championship in his first appearance at TPC Sawgrass. In a second-round 65, hit all 18 greens in regulation, the first time that had occurred at TPC Sawgrass since in-depth hole-by-hole statistics began in 1992. Finish came on the same day Francesco's older brother, Edoardo, finished T13 at the BMW Italian Open in Turin, Italy. It was his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR since a T10 at the 2009 PGA Championship.

2009 Season

Finished T10 at the PGA Championship, his first career top-10 in a major. Didn't miss a cut in a PGA TOUR-affiliated event and finished in the top-10 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions (T10) in early November. Had seven top-10s on the European Tour, with a runner-up finish at the Portugal Masters.

OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Teamed with older brother, Edoardo, to win the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in November, Italy's first win in the event. Performance moved him into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time. The younger, by nearly two years of the Molinari brothers.

2006 Season

Telecom Italia Open: Nine months after brother Edoardo became the first Italian winner of the U.S. Amateur in 2005, won the 2006 Telecom Italian Open, the first success in the event by an Italian since Massimo Mannelli 26 years earlier.

