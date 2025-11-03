PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Francesco Molinari betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Francesco Molinari of Italy plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Francesco Molinari returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. Molinari looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he finished tied for 68th at 2-over.

    Latest odds for Molinari at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Molinari's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6864-70-77-75+2
    2022MC72-71+1

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Molinari's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Molinari's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4267-71-69-69-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6372-71-71-74+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-68-5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5969-71-74-69-13.174
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4070-70-72-78+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6570-67-73-73-13.900

    Molinari's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 2-over.
    • Molinari has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1150.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1550.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0380.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.297-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.2190.020

    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    • Molinari posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards provides modest length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Molinari sported a 0.155 mark. He recorded a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Molinari delivered a -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.72 Putts Per Round, and he ranked 201st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 35 points.
    • Molinari's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 14.96%, while he breaks par 19.37% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

