Francesco Molinari betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Francesco Molinari of Italy plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Francesco Molinari returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. Molinari looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he finished tied for 68th at 2-over.
Molinari's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T68
|64-70-77-75
|+2
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|+1
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Molinari's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Molinari's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|67-71-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|72-71-71-74
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T59
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|3.174
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T65
|70-67-73-73
|-1
|3.900
Molinari's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 2-over.
- Molinari has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.115
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.155
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.038
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.297
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.219
|0.020
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
- Molinari posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards provides modest length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Molinari sported a 0.155 mark. He recorded a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Molinari delivered a -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.72 Putts Per Round, and he ranked 201st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 35 points.
- Molinari's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 14.96%, while he breaks par 19.37% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
