2H AGO

Francesco Molinari betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Francesco Molinari will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Molinari's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Molinari at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Molinari's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Molinari's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6372-71-71-74+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-68-5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5969-71-74-69-13.174
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4070-70-72-78+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6570-67-73-73-13.900
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4966-68-72-71-77.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--

    Molinari's recent performances

    • Molinari's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 2-over.
    • Molinari has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari has averaged -0.351 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.2130.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.106-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0620.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.293-0.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.339-0.351

    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    • Molinari has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.213 this season, while his average Driving Distance stands at 297.1 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Molinari has sported a 0.106 mark. He has a 67.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Molinari has delivered a -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67.
    • Molinari has accumulated 35 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 201st on TOUR.
    • He has been breaking par 18.35% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.15%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

