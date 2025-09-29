Francesco Molinari betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Francesco Molinari will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Molinari's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Molinari at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Molinari's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Molinari's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|72-71-71-74
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T59
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|3.174
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T65
|70-67-73-73
|-1
|3.900
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|66-68-72-71
|-7
|7.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
Molinari's recent performances
- Molinari's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 2-over.
- Molinari has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has averaged -0.351 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.213
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.106
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.062
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.293
|-0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.339
|-0.351
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
- Molinari has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.213 this season, while his average Driving Distance stands at 297.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Molinari has sported a 0.106 mark. He has a 67.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Molinari has delivered a -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67.
- Molinari has accumulated 35 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 201st on TOUR.
- He has been breaking par 18.35% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.15%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
