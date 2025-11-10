Francesco Molinari betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Francesco Molinari finished tied for 17th at 10-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Molinari's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|68-66-70-70
|-10
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Molinari's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Molinari's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|65-67-69-70
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|67-71-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|72-71-71-74
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T59
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|3.174
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
Molinari's recent performances
- Molinari's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 17-under.
- He has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.034 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.115
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.155
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.038
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.297
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.219
|0.034
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
- Molinari posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards places him in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Molinari sported a 0.155 mark. His 69.64% Greens in Regulation rate reflects his approach play performance.
- On the greens, Molinari delivered a -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.60 Putts Per Round and broke par 20.54% of the time.
- Molinari's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 14.34% this season.
- He currently ranks 200th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 35 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.