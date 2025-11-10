Francesco Molinari betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Molinari's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 17-under.

He has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Molinari has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Molinari has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.