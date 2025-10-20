PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Francesco Molinari betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Francesco Molinari has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. The tournament takes place at Black Desert Resort Golf Course from Oct. 23-26.

    Latest odds for Molinari at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Molinari's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Molinari's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6372-71-71-74+47.5
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-68-5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5969-71-74-69-13.174
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4070-70-72-78+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6570-67-73-73-13.9
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4966-68-72-71-77.75

    Molinari's recent performances

    • Molinari's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 2-over.
    • He had an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari had an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He had an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari had an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He averaged -0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1930.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1710.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0190.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.286-0.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.328-0.278

    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    • Molinari posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.193 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Molinari sported a 0.171 mark. He maintained a 67.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Molinari delivered a -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.60 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 18.73% of the time.
    • Molinari has earned 35 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 201st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

