Francesco Molinari betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Francesco Molinari has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. The tournament takes place at Black Desert Resort Golf Course from Oct. 23-26.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Molinari's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Molinari's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|72-71-71-74
|+4
|7.5
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T59
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|3.174
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T65
|70-67-73-73
|-1
|3.9
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|66-68-72-71
|-7
|7.75
Molinari's recent performances
- Molinari's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 2-over.
- He had an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari had an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He had an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari had an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He averaged -0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.193
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.171
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.019
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.286
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.328
|-0.278
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
- Molinari posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.193 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Molinari sported a 0.171 mark. He maintained a 67.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Molinari delivered a -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.60 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 18.73% of the time.
- Molinari has earned 35 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 201st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
