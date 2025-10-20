Francesco Molinari betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Molinari's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 2-over.

He had an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Molinari had an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He had an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Molinari had an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.