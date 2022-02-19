How to watch The Genesis Invitational, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 3 of The Genesis Invitational begins Saturday and The Riviera Country Club is once again the site for one of the most challenging weeks of competition.



Joaquin Niemann at 16-under 126, set a tournament 36-hole record with Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott all looking to catch the 23-year-old.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .

Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 2–8 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2–7 p.m. Sunday, 1-6:30 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR

PGA TOUR LIVE