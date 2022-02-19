-
-
How to watch The Genesis Invitational, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
February 19, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- February 19, 2022
- The Riviera Country Club is the site once again for The Genesis Invitational. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Round 3 of The Genesis Invitational begins Saturday and The Riviera Country Club is once again the site for one of the most challenging weeks of competition.
Joaquin Niemann at 16-under 126, set a tournament 36-hole record with Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott all looking to catch the 23-year-old.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2–8 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2–7 p.m. Sunday, 1-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed:
9:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
Main Feed:
9:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
Main Feed:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Main Feed:
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Group:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Group:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Stream 2 Marquee:
10:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
Marquee:
10:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
Marquee:
12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Marquee:
12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Group:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Group:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Stream 3 Featured Groups:
10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Groups:
10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Groups:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Groups:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Hole:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Hole:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Stream 4 Featured Groups:
10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Groups:
10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Holes:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Holes:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Hole:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Hole:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Group
Rory McIlroy, Carlos Ortiz, K.H. Lee
Featured Groups
Xander Schauffele, Sergio Garcia, Erik van Rooyen
Paul Casey, Will Zalatoris, Emiliano Grillo
MUST READS
Leader Joaquin Niemann breaks 36-hole record at The Genesis Invitational
Viktor Hovland’s unconventional method tames tough 15th at Riviera
The details behind Dustin Johnson’s Wayne Gretzky-inspired shoes
Adam Scott's putter switch is paying off at Riviera
Riviera Romance – Stars align as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and big names start well in LA
Experience the Genesis of Tiger Woods
-
-