The details behind Dustin Johnson’s Wayne Gretzky-inspired shoes

Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky are more than just professional athletes who’ve had success in Los Angeles. They’re family, as well.

That’s why Johnson, a past winner of The Genesis Invitational, is wearing a pair of adidas TOUR360 22 shoes Thursday at Riviera that include several tributes to Gretzky, the former Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings star.

The subtle nods to Gretzky on the shoe include his legendary number “99” - the only number retired by every team in the NHL – appearing on the lateral side of the right shoe and on the sockliner. Adidas also made sure to include a colorway and three stripes with the colors of the Edmonton Oilers, with whom he won four Stanley Cups.

Thursday’s pair also features Johnson’s “DJ” logo on the left shoe and sockliner. The familiar navy colorway is a nod to one of Johnson’s favorite colors to wear in competition.