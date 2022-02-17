-
The details behind Dustin Johnson’s Wayne Gretzky-inspired shoes
February 17, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
A look at Dustin Johnson's new shoes with a hockey twist.
Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky are more than just professional athletes who’ve had success in Los Angeles. They’re family, as well.
That’s why Johnson, a past winner of The Genesis Invitational, is wearing a pair of adidas TOUR360 22 shoes Thursday at Riviera that include several tributes to Gretzky, the former Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings star.
The subtle nods to Gretzky on the shoe include his legendary number “99” - the only number retired by every team in the NHL – appearing on the lateral side of the right shoe and on the sockliner. Adidas also made sure to include a colorway and three stripes with the colors of the Edmonton Oilers, with whom he won four Stanley Cups.
Thursday’s pair also features Johnson’s “DJ” logo on the left shoe and sockliner. The familiar navy colorway is a nod to one of Johnson’s favorite colors to wear in competition.
“Once Dustin and Wayne started playing together pretty frequently in pro-ams we always had it in our heads to create something unique that celebrated both of them,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf. “The TOUR360 22 provides the perfect canvas for something like this and knowing how much hockey players love to play golf, we know this will be exciting for fans of both sports.”
While sold separately, adidas also created a special hat to commemorate this model. The headwear matches the colorways of the shoe and features the “99” logo across the front.
Both the hat and limited-edition colorway of our TOUR360 22 will be available in limited quantities beginning Friday, February 25 on adidas.com, the adidas app, and at select retailers worldwide.