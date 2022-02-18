Viktor Hovland’s unconventional method tames tough 15th at Riviera

And with some lost trees in recent times thanks to a few big storms, the method became even more tempting for Hovland. In the lead up to the tournament he and caddie Shay Knight talked about the strategy but didn’t unveil it until Thursday.

“We were obviously talking about it in the practice rounds and trying to be as stealthy as we could,” Hovland laughed during his explanation after making a stress-free par for the second day running.

The 14th traditionally demands an extremely accurate tee shot down a narrow shoot with tall trees down the right and a significant bunker complex protecting the same side. The dogleg shortens the space on the left side with rough ready to catch errant shots. Even an accurate drive creates a demanding and long second shot to a V-shaped green of significant slope.

Over the past five editions of The Genesis Invitational, it has averaged well over par at 4.247, 4.306, 4.272, 4.257 and 4.177 and in Thursday’s opening round the field averaged 4.378 with just eight birdies.

But with the space to aim through Hovland punished his drives backwards down the par-5 17th – careful to be aware of fellow competitors and fans of course – and attacked the green from there.

