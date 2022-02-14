Inside My Swing: Max Homa

The transformation of Max Homa’s swing didn’t start on a pristine driving range with pyramids of brand-new balls. A tiny hotel gym in suburban New York is where it began.

A poor performance in the U.S. Open was the impetus for the change. After winning his first TOUR title in 2019 and seeing some strong results in early 2020, Homa was frustrated by the struggles that followed, culminating with his personal Massacre at Winged Foot. He finished 14 over par, beating barely a dozen players, en route to missing the cut in the 2020 U.S. Open.

Homa has been open over the years about his journey to improving his mental health and building his self-belief. He has struggled with impostor syndrome, and for too long he’d been trying to emulate the best players in the world. Now he wanted to find out what worked for him. He made the difficult decision to part ways with his childhood swing coach and connect with Mark Blackburn, the PGA of America’s 2020 Teacher and Coach of the Year.

With the weekend free and and Homa far from home, he and Blackburn met in the gym of the Westchester Marriott for a physical evaluation. Blackburn wanted to analyze Homa’s movement patterns to build a swing that was tailored to his body. A few weeks later, Homa traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, for long, uninterrupted practice sessions at Blackburn’s studio that often stretched past sunset with temperatures in the 50s.

Blackburn appreciated his student’s desire to understand the reasons behind the changes instead of simply following directions. It showed Homa’s inquisitive side.

“He’s very cerebral. He asks good questions,” Blackburn said. “Some guys don’t care. They say, ‘Just show me.’ He needs to know the why.”

This edition of Inside My Swing will explain the ‘why’ of the swing changes that led to two TOUR wins in Homa’s home state of California last year. That includes an emotional victory in Tiger Woods’ Genesis Invitational, a tournament he’s been attending since he was a kid. Inside My Swing is an occasional franchise on PGATOUR.COM where PGA TOUR players share what they’re working on and how they keep their game performing at an elite level.

