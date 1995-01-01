It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
All tee times are local
06:40 AM
TEE #1
TEE #10
06:51 AM
07:02 AM
07:13 AM
07:24 AM
07:35 AM
07:46 AM
07:57 AM
08:08 AM
08:19 AM
11:10 AM
11:21 AM
11:32 AM
11:43 AM
11:54 AM
12:05 PM
12:16 PM
12:27 PM
12:38 PM
12:49 PM
10:05 AM
09:54 AM
09:43 AM
09:32 AM
09:21 AM
09:10 AM
08:59 AM
08:48 AM
08:37 AM
08:26 AM
08:15 AM
08:04 AM
10:35 AM
10:24 AM
10:13 AM
10:02 AM
09:51 AM
09:40 AM
09:29 AM
09:18 AM
09:07 AM
08:56 AM
08:45 AM
08:34 AM
