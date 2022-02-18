Adam Scott's putter switch is paying off at Riviera

Adam Scott is back on the leaderboard at The Riviera Country Club with a new putter in hand. Scott, winner of The Genesis Invitational just two years ago, was in third place after Friday’s morning wave thanks to rounds of 68 and 65.

He gained approximately four strokes on the greens in the first two rounds to rank fourth in the field in that metric when he walked off the golf course.

Unlike most of his peers on the leaderboard, Scott doesn’t use a conventional length putter, or putting style. Instead of letting both of his hands hang in front of his body, as per tradition, he grips his elongated putter like a broomstick with his left hand up by his sternum.