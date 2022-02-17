Riviera Romance – Stars align as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and big names start well in LA

LOS ANGELES – Leader Joaquin Niemann was blushing. Jordan Spieth gushing. And Justin Thomas effused his affection without fear. It was a real lovefest to open The Genesis Invitational.

RELATED: Leaderboard | Five Things to Know: The Riviera Country Club | Joaquin Niemann takes three-shot lead at The Genesis Invitational

The praise wasn’t for their own efforts. Or for the silky swing of a competitor. It was for Riviera Country Club. Or The Riv. Or just Riv… you see they’re even giving the course cute pet nicknames these days. It really is true love.

Bathed in Southern California sunshine and dripping with history, Riviera has long been a favorite stop for golfers. Ben Hogan made it his playground in the early days. In 1947-48 Hogan won The Genesis Invitational (then the LA Open) twice and the US Open all at Riviera. They coined it Hogan’s Alley. It was true love for him also.

It’s also long been the home to Hollywood elite. From Humphrey Bogart and Walt Disney to Larry David and Mark Wahlberg… word is Elizabeth Taylor learned to ride a horse here as a child star. Some say many of LA’s dramatic artists have learned to play love based off an actual love for this place.

Now that’s impressive. Because when it comes to love in Los Angeles, so often it’s not actually true love. It’s made to look like real love. Hollywood romances certainly can whisk us away into a dreamworld and if people think you’re a somebody in this town – well you can ride a tidal wave of affection coming from all angles.

But don’t be fooled. This is a town where your 15 minutes of fame usually lasts just 12. And celebrity relationships can be over five minutes after they’ve been spotted on TMZ and earned a combined moniker like “Bennifer”.