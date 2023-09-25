WiretoWire: Rome ready for Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is making its first visit to Italy, with the United States arriving off a record-setting victory two years earlier but trying to end decades of futility in Europe. The United States’ 10-point margin at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits in 2021 was the largest at a Ryder Cup since Europe was added to the proceedings in 1979. This year’s team , captained by two-time major winner Zach Johnson, is looking to become the first U.S. squad to win a road Ryder Cup since 1993. The U.S. Team features four rookies – including first-time major champions Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman – as well as the current No. 1 player in the world Scottie Scheffler. A trio of past FedExCup champions – Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth – also highlights the U.S. roster. Europe has a strong core , including Nos. 2-4 in the world ranking: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland. Rahm’s four wins this season, including the Masters, were the most on the PGA TOUR in 2023, and Hovland arrives as the reigning FedExCup champion after back-to-back wins at the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship. The European roster also includes Ludvig Aberg, PGA TOUR University’s No. 1 player in 2023, who has quickly impressed since turning pro in June. He won his first pro title earlier this month at the Omega European Masters. In just 10 starts as a pro, he has already risen to No. 80 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The 44th playing of the Ryder Cup will be at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club , a parkland layout sitting on a 350-acre estate northeast of central Rome.