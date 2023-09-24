Thongchai Jaidee wins PURE Insurance Championship in playoff over Justin Leonard

In his second start at the PURE Insurance Championship, followed a 7-under 65 in round two with a 5-under 67 in the final round, resulting in sudden death with 36-hole leader, Justin Leonard.

After two pars and two birdies at the par-5 18 th on the first two extra holes, a pair of pars at the par-3 17 th sent the duo back to 18 for a fourth extra hole; with a par at No. 18, claimed the victory.

With the win, is projected to move to No. 16 in the Charles Schwab Cup rankings.

The victory at Pebble Beach is his second on PGA TOUR Champions (2022 American Family Insurance Championship) and comes in his 53 rd start at the age of 53 years, 10 months, 16 days.

Finished T10 in his first start in the event in 2022.

This marked the fourth playoff of the season on PGA TOUR Champions and first since The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex.

The win marks his third top-10 of the season, following a T5 at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open and more recently, T2 at the Shaw Charity Classic.

With the win, earns a spot into the field at the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Became the first player from Thailand to win on PGA TOUR Champions with last year’s win at the American Family Insurance Championship.