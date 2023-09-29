How to watch Ryder Cup, Day 2: Live scores, tee times, TV times, schedule of events
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Ryder Cup takes place this week at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club just outside the historic city of Rome, Italy. Stars from the United States and Europe will battle it out in one of golf's most treasured and historic competitions.
Europe leads 6.5-1.5 over the U.S. after sweeping Friday's first session 4-0 and battling back to tie in three Four-ball matches.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
NOTE:The PGA of America, which owns and operates the Ryder Cup, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit The Ryder Cup website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
How to watch (All times ET)
Television: Saturday, 1:30-3 a.m. (USA Network), 3 a.m.-noon (NBC); Sunday, 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (NBC).
Streaming: Featured matches (various) on RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app and Peacock.
Radio: Friday-Saturday, 1 a.m.-12 p.m.; Sunday, 5 a.m.-1 p.m.
Schedule of events (all times ET)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|10 a.m.: Opening Ceremony
|1:35 a.m: Morning Foursomes Match 1
Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.), 4 and 3
|1:35 a.m.: Morning Foursomes Match 1
|5:35 a.m.: Singles Match No. 1
-12 matches off every 12 minutes
|1:50 a.m.: Morning Foursomes Match 2
Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg (Europe) def. Max Homa/Brian Harman, 4 and 3
|1:50 a.m.: Morning Foursomes Match 2
|11 a.m.: Trophy presentation
|2:05 a.m.: Morning Foursomes Match 3
Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka def. Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa, 2 and 1
|2:05 a.m.: Morning Foursomes Match 3
|2:20 a.m.: Morning Foursomes Match 4
Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood def. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay, 2 and 1
|2:20 a.m.: Morning Foursomes Match 4
|6:25 a.m.: Afternoon Four-ball Match 1
Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.) tie Viktor Hovland/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)
|6:25 a.m.: Afternoon Four-ball Match 1
|6:40 a.m.: Afternoon Four-ball Match 2
Scottie Scheffler/Brooks Koepka (U.S.) tie Jon Rahm/Nicolai Højgaard (Europe)
|6:40 a.m.: Afternoon Four-ball Match 2
|6:55 a.m.: Afternoon Four-ball Match 3
Max Homa/Wyndham Clark (U.S.) tie Robert MacIntyre/Justin Rose (Europe)
|6:55 a.m.: Afternoon Four-ball Match 3
|7:10 a.m.: Afternoon Four-ball Match 4
Rory McIlroy/Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe) def. Collin Morikawa/Xander Schauffele (U.S.), 5 and 3
|7:10 a.m.: Afternoon Four-ball Match 4